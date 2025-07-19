Kristin Cabot facing marriage troubles? Report notes ‘missing’ ring at Coldplay concert amid ‘kiss cam’ fiasco

Kristin Cabot, the Head of People at AI-tech firm Astronomer, was spotted draped in the arms of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during a Coldplay concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium. Kristin Cabot, Head of People at Astronomer, was seen with CEO Andy Byron, raising questions about her marriage to Andrew Cabot of Privateer Rum.(X)

The pair noticeably tried to hide when the kiss cam zoomed in on them. With the stadium watching, even Chris Martin quipped, “They’re either having an affair... or are very shy.”

Kristin Cabot was married to another bigshot CEO, Andrew Cabot

Daily Mail reported that Cabot is married to none other than another CEO, Andrew Cabot of Massachusetts-based Privateer Rum. Property records from January show Kristin (née Stanek) was married when she and Andrew sold a $1.8 million home in Watertown, MA.

Andrew Cabot’s name appears on Privateer’s website as CEO and COO, and public records show he’s been married multiple times before. His first marriage to Maud ended in 2013, and his second marriage to Julie ended in divorce in 2018. He shares two kids with Maud: Henry, 30, appeared in photos alongside Kristin at a family birthday party in April 2023. Interestingly, in those photos, Kristin is wearing a wedding ring, which was absent during her Coldplay date night.

Kristin had also listed herself as an advisory board member for Privateer Rum on LinkedIn before recently deleting her profile.

She was previously married to Ken Thornby before filing for divorce in 2018. That divorce was finalised in 2020.

Meanwhile, Andy Byron's wife, Megan Byron, has reportedly removed his last name from her social media accounts following the now-viral concert footage.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” the company announced on Friday.

Notably, earlier, the company said, “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”