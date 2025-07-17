Who is Kristin Cabot? All on Astronomer HR Chief and her husband amid Andy Byron affair scandal

What began as a playful moment during Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium turned into a viral scandal when the band’s infamous ‘kiss cam’ landed on two high-profile executives: Andy Byron, CEO of $1.3 billion tech firm, Astronomer, and his HR head, Kristin Cabot. A Coldplay concert went viral as frontman Chris Martin inadvertently highlighted a potential affair involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot.(X)

The two, according to The US Sun report, were caught in what appeared to be a cozy embrace but the situation quickly spiraled when Byron, who is reportedly married with two children, ducked to avoid the camera. Cabot, seated beside him, looked mortified, burying her face in her hands as 60,000 attendees, and millions online, watched the awkward scene unfold.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, according to the report, unaware of the backstory quipped that either the duo were having an affair or were “very shy”. The crowd roared, but the internet erupted with outrage after a video of the incident was shared on various social media platforms including TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot, according to her LinkedIn profile, is the Chief People Officer (CPO) at Astronomer, a data software company. She joined the firm just nine months ago and has built a reputation in Silicon Valley for scaling company culture during rapid growth phases, a Mint report stated.

Cabot, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College, previously worked with ObserveIT, Neo4j, and Proofpoint.

On her LinkedIn profile, Cabot claimed to be a “passionate People leader” who is known for “building award-winning cultures from the ground”. She also stated that her goal is to “build trust with employees of all levels”.

Meanwhile, Astronormer’s website offers a glowing profile of her leadership, saying that she has a proven track record of “preserving and enriching company culture”. They added that as CPO at Neo4j, Cabot helped the company grow from 225 to 900 employees.

Will Astronomer take action?

Since the video went viral on the internet, Astronomer has not issued any official statement on whether the company will probe the incident. The company, however, is facing uncomfortable questions with both the CEO and HR head under scrutiny.

As of now, neither Cabot, Byron, nor his wife has made a public comment addressing the controversy.

FAQs

Q1: What is Astronomer?

Astronomer is a tech company specialising in data orchestration tools, reportedly valued at over $1.3 billion.

Q2: What was the viral incident about?

At a Coldplay concert, the band’s kiss cam caught Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot standing in a cosy pose. Byron ducked the camera while Cabot appeared flustered, leading many to assume a secret relationship.

Q3: Is Kristin Cabot married?

It’s unclear. Her LinkedIn shows her wearing a wedding ring, but no personal details about her current relationship status are available.

Q4: Has the company responded?

No. As of now, Astronomer has not publicly addressed the incident or clarified if any internal action will be taken.

Q5: Why is the incident causing outrage?

Given Cabot’s role as Chief People Officer and Byron’s as CEO, their conduct, if proven to involve a workplace affair, raises serious ethical questions and public trust concerns.