Indian techie says ‘firangi’ boss turned hostile after LinkedIn update: ‘Now I’m under a microscope’

An Indian techie claimed on Reddit that her recent LinkedIn update ruined her relationship with her boss. She alleged that the manager started targeting and criticising her after noticing her profile's “Open to Work” banner. An employee claimed her foreign boss had become toxic after her subtle LinkedIn update. (Representational image). (Unsplash/kellysikkema, dlxmedia.hu)

The employee claimed her boss, a foreign national, turned toxic and started delaying her salary, micromanaging her output, and accusing her of a lack of dedication.

“Height of targeting by boss because I opened myself for work on LinkedIn,” the employee wrote. “My boss (Firangi), restructured the company twice in 13 months, went from 50 people in the workplace to 7 at the end of 2nd restructure. I survived both rounds,” she added.

The woman claimed she had a smooth working relationship with her boss before he noticed the LinkedIn update.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

An individual suggested, “In LinkedIn settings, I think, when you set it to ‘Open to Work’, there is an option to hide that from your current employers. Check it out.”

Another added, “Hey, it's sad what you're going through. Your only recourse is to do good work and stand your ground. Don't give him any reason to criticise your performance. You just need to jhelo this till you have an offer in hand and can resign your current job. However, based on my personal experience and anecdotal evidence from many people in my circle, don't put the open for work tag on your LinkedIn profile. It actually hurts your chances of landing a job.”

A third remarked, “Can't do much once targeted by the boss.” A fourth wrote, “Block whoever you think can be a menace to your new job search; get the new job, unblock them.”