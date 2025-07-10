Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian techie says ‘firangi’ boss turned hostile after LinkedIn update: ‘Now I’m under a microscope’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 07:52 AM IST

An employee claimed that her boss started delaying her salary and finding mistakes in her work after he noticed her update on LinkedIn.

An Indian techie claimed on Reddit that her recent LinkedIn update ruined her relationship with her boss. She alleged that the manager started targeting and criticising her after noticing her profile's “Open to Work” banner.

An employee claimed her foreign boss had become toxic after her subtle LinkedIn update. (Representational image). (Unsplash/kellysikkema, dlxmedia.hu)
An employee claimed her foreign boss had become toxic after her subtle LinkedIn update. (Representational image). (Unsplash/kellysikkema, dlxmedia.hu)

The employee claimed her boss, a foreign national, turned toxic and started delaying her salary, micromanaging her output, and accusing her of a lack of dedication.

Also Read: Living in NYC costs 4.28 lakh per month? Indian Google techie breaks it down. Watch the viral video

“Height of targeting by boss because I opened myself for work on LinkedIn,” the employee wrote. “My boss (Firangi), restructured the company twice in 13 months, went from 50 people in the workplace to 7 at the end of 2nd restructure. I survived both rounds,” she added.

The woman claimed she had a smooth working relationship with her boss before he noticed the LinkedIn update.

Take a look at the post:

Height of targeting by boss because I opened myself for work on LinkedIn
byu/cookdooku inIndianWorkplace

How did social media react?

An individual suggested, “In LinkedIn settings, I think, when you set it to ‘Open to Work’, there is an option to hide that from your current employers. Check it out.”

Also Read: Bengaluru techie at 1 crore salary, resume not needed: Indian-origin founder's viral job post

Another added, “Hey, it's sad what you're going through. Your only recourse is to do good work and stand your ground. Don't give him any reason to criticise your performance. You just need to jhelo this till you have an offer in hand and can resign your current job. However, based on my personal experience and anecdotal evidence from many people in my circle, don't put the open for work tag on your LinkedIn profile. It actually hurts your chances of landing a job.”

A third remarked, “Can't do much once targeted by the boss.” A fourth wrote, “Block whoever you think can be a menace to your new job search; get the new job, unblock them.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian techie says ‘firangi’ boss turned hostile after LinkedIn update: ‘Now I’m under a microscope’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On