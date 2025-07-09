Search
Living in NYC costs 4.28 lakh per month? Indian Google techie breaks it down. Watch the viral video

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 01:39 PM IST

A Google techie living in New York revealed her ₹4.28 lakh monthly budget in a viral Instagram reel.

An Indian software engineer working at Google has shared what it costs to live in New York City. In a viral Instagram reel, Maitri Mangal broke down her monthly expenses, revealing that living in the city can cost close to 4 lakh (around $5,000) every month.

Maitri Mangal broke down her monthly expenses as a New York-based Google techie.(@kushallodha548/ Instagram)
The viral reel was shared by Kushal Lodha (@kushallodha548), a podcaster and content creator who often posts about careers, tech, and life abroad.

According to Maitri, rent alone comes to around $3,000. Daily expenses and outings cost somewhere between $1,000 to $2,000. On top of that, commuting costs add another $100-$200. Altogether, that brings her monthly budget to about $5,000.

When asked about the average salary for a software engineer working in New York City, Maitri said it typically ranges between $1,50,000 and $2,00,000 a year.

"I asked Maitri, a Software Engineer at Google, and she shared that it’s around 1.6 Crores in general across roles!" the caption of the post reads.

Check out the video here:

The reel was posted on July 7, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 2,000 views and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to this video: 

The video drew mixed reactions online. While some viewers appreciated the transparency, others felt the post lacked information.

One of the users, @sharad.ig, commented, “Har jagah sirf package kitna milraha hai yehi sabh. Bhai aage badho.”

A second user, @muditjps, commented, "Bhai, I like your content, but this one lacks relevant insights. ‘Average package at Google’ even for a software engineer is a bit ambiguous unless the level (or at least years of work exp) is mentioned."

Another user, @aashna.talks, commented, “Love this collab!”

The video attracted a range of responses, some Instagram users were curious about tech salaries and living costs abroad, while others questioned the lack of detail and called for more role-specific insights.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
