Living in NYC costs 4.28 lakh per month? Indian Google techie breaks it down. Watch the viral video

An Indian software engineer working at Google has shared what it costs to live in New York City. In a viral Instagram reel, Maitri Mangal broke down her monthly expenses, revealing that living in the city can cost close to ₹4 lakh (around $5,000) every month. Maitri Mangal broke down her monthly expenses as a New York-based Google techie.(@kushallodha548/ Instagram)

The viral reel was shared by Kushal Lodha (@kushallodha548), a podcaster and content creator who often posts about careers, tech, and life abroad.

According to Maitri, rent alone comes to around $3,000. Daily expenses and outings cost somewhere between $1,000 to $2,000. On top of that, commuting costs add another $100-$200. Altogether, that brings her monthly budget to about $5,000.

When asked about the average salary for a software engineer working in New York City, Maitri said it typically ranges between $1,50,000 and $2,00,000 a year.

"I asked Maitri, a Software Engineer at Google, and she shared that it’s around ₹1.6 Crores in general across roles!" the caption of the post reads.

The reel was posted on July 7, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 2,000 views and several comments.

The video drew mixed reactions online. While some viewers appreciated the transparency, others felt the post lacked information.

The video attracted a range of responses, some Instagram users were curious about tech salaries and living costs abroad, while others questioned the lack of detail and called for more role-specific insights.