Kanauj/Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority is working on plans to improve connectivity and develop additional facilities at the Perfume Park in Kannauj, including a link to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, a petrol pump, a hotel and other commercial and civic amenities, officials said. UPSIDA plans expressway link, commercial facilities at Kannauj Perfume Park

UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer Balkar Singh inspected the industrial area on Sunday and directed officials to prepare proposals and a time-bound roadmap for improving infrastructure and addressing issues faced by entrepreneurs, the authority said in a press release.

During the visit, Singh directed officials to coordinate with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority to work on establishing connectivity between the Perfume Park and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

"Necessary proposals should be prepared to develop smooth access and better connectivity to the industrial area and further action should be taken at the earliest," Singh said.

The authority is also examining the provision of a petrol pump, hotel and other essential commercial and civic facilities at the park for the convenience of entrepreneurs, investors and visitors.

Singh directed officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the planned facilities and ensure time-bound action.

"UPSIDA is continuously working to promote industrial investment in the state and provide a conducive environment for industries. Effective operation of basic infrastructure, timely resolution of entrepreneurs' problems and regular dialogue with the industry are among the authority's key priorities," he said.

He also directed the Kanpur regional manager to examine pending matters related to plot allotments at the Perfume Park and ensure their prompt and time-bound disposal.

Officials were further instructed to coordinate with the district administration and concerned departments and agencies to ensure essential infrastructure, including gas supply, at the industrial area.

Singh directed officials to examine the problems and suggestions received from industrial units and ensure their effective resolution within the stipulated timeframe.

"The Perfume Park should be developed as a modern, well-equipped and investor-friendly industrial area, with all concerned departments and officials working in coordination and with a sense of priority and timeliness," he said.

UPSIDA said the measures were aimed at strengthening industrial infrastructure, facilitating investment and further improving the ease of doing business in the state.

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