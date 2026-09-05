Why was YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Florida? ‘Domestic dispute’ details emerge; here’s what we know

Fort Lauderdale police said officers arrived after receiving a report of a domestic dispute in the Riverside Park neighborhood. Authorities said they determined that Doherty and a female victim had gotten into a physical dispute inside a residence.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Doherty and a woman were involved in a physical dispute. The woman was not injured, authorities said. Jail records obtained by TMZ also show that Doherty was booked in Broward County on a domestic violence battery charge. Details about what led to the dispute remain unclear.

YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a domestic violence battery charge after police responded to a reported dispute inside a home. The 22-year-old influencer was taken into custody Friday after officers were called to the 1400 block of Southwest Fifth Court shortly before noon.

Police said the woman was uninjured. Doherty was then arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. As of Friday evening, he was being held at the Broward Main Jail, with no bond listed in the online jail records.

The exact circumstances of the argument, including what happened before officers arrived, have not been made public. TMZ reported that people close to Doherty said his actions were done in self-defense. That claim has not been established by police in the information released so far.

Also Read: YouTuber Jack Doherty crashes $200K McLaren sports car on Livestream; Kick bans account

What happened in Jack Doherty’s previous Florida arrest? This is not Jack Doherty’s first arrest in South Florida. Miami Beach police arrested him in November 2025 after officers said he was involved in filming content in the street.

According to Local 10, police found an amphetamine pill and cannabis cigarettes during that arrest. He faced charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.

Doherty later got out of jail after posting bond. His earlier case was also mentioned in reports about Friday’s arrest.

Also Read: Why did YouTuber Jack Doherty get arrested in Florida? Charges explained

What is known about Jack Doherty’s latest case? For now, the domestic battery case is still developing. Authorities have not released a detailed account of the reported physical dispute, and there is no public information showing whether additional charges will follow.

Doherty became widely known through YouTube videos featuring stunts, pranks and clips of him flipping objects. He later built large audiences across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

The latest arrest puts the YouTuber back in legal trouble in Florida, but the available police information does not yet explain what caused the dispute or what happened inside the residence before officers arrived.