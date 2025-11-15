Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
Why did YouTuber Jack Doherty get arrested in Florida? Charges explained

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:57 pm IST

Jack Doherty, a popular YouTuber who gained popularity in 2017, was arrested in Miami.

Famous YouTuber and content creator Jack Doherty has been arrested in the Miami area, TMZ confirmed. The influencer was taken into custody by Miami Beach Police and booked into Florida's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly before 9 am.

YouTuber Jack Doherty was arrested in Miami for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and resisting arrest.(@dohertyjackk/ X)
YouTuber Jack Doherty was arrested in Miami for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and resisting arrest.(@dohertyjackk/ X)

Jack Doherty was arrested on 3 charges

Doherty was arrested on three charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. According to police, he was found with amphetamine, a prescription drug typically used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy, as well as less than 20 grams of weed, reported TMZ.

He is currently being held on a $3,500 bond, which has not yet been posted. Just hours before the arrest, he had been streaming on Parti and sharing clips from a yacht in Miami.

About Jack Doherty

Doherty first gained popularity in 2017 after his videos of flipping various objects went viral. He has since built a massive online presence with more than 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram and an additional 15 million subscribers on YouTube.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
