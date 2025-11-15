How did Cleto Escobedo III die? Jimmy Kimmel’s best friend cause of death revealed

Cleto Escobedo III, the band leader and best friend of American television comedian Jimmy Kimmel, died of cardiogenic shock, as per TMZ. The uncommon condition occurs when the heart's fails to pump enough blood throughout the body. Jimmy Kimmel's friend Cleto Escobedo III died on November 11(Instagram/ Jimmy Kimmel)

The 59-year-old, who was the band's leader on the popular television program Jimmy Kimmel Live!, passed away on Tuesday, November 11. His cause of death was made public after TMZ availed a copy of his death certificate.

According to the report, the underlying causes were alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and vasodilatory shock.

Cleto's death was also caused by pneumonia, chronic renal disease, immunosuppression, graft versus host disease, and sepsis.

Jimmy Kimmel honors late friend Cleto Escobedo

Following Escobedo III passing, Kimmel revealed two fundraising efforts in memory of his deceased friend, writing on Instagram: “Cleto was always kind and eager to help others. As we mourn his loss, we have started two fundraisers to celebrate his life and give back.”

“The first is for UCLA Medical Center where he received such incredible care. Together we can help vulnerable patients and families in need of financial assistance during hard times. @UCLAHealth. And to honor his love of animals, the @TheAnimalFoundation in our hometown of Las Vegas.”

As he honored Cleto during his show this week, the late-night host sobbed, saying, “We've been on the air for almost 23 years and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young.”

“Everyone loves Cleto,” he said, revealing that the two grew up on the same block in Las Vegas. “We are devastated by this. It's not… It's just not fair. He was the nicest, most humble, kind and always funny person. There is no one in my life I felt more comfortable with.”

Cleto's father, Cleto Escobedo Sr., who plays both tenor and alto saxophone in the Cletones, performed with the band during Tuesday night's episode, while Cleto's mother was present in the studio audience.