Trump makes bizarre claim against London as he tears into ‘terrible mayor’ Sadiq Khan, ‘People are stabbed in the…’

Donald Trump has reignited his contentious rivalry with Sir Sadiq Khan by labeling him a “disaster” and asserting that London has become so perilous that “people are being stabbed in the ass” Trump lambasted London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan

During an interview with GB News, the US President shared with host Bev Turner that his mother had cherished the capital, but it has changed under the Labour mayor's leadership.

The Republican leader noted that there are now areas where police are reluctant to approach at all.

Trump calls Sir Sadiq Khan ‘terrible mayor’

Without being challenged by the journalist regarding America's gun crime statistics, Trump remarked about Sir Sadiq: “He’s an terrible, terrible mayor.”

Recalling that his mother had a deep affection for London and she used to frequently spoke about it, the POTUS said, the UK capital she knew was quite “different” from today's. “Today you have people being stabbed in the ass or worse,” he continued.

Without offering any evidence, Trump asserted that Sir Sadiq intends to enforce sharia law in London. Calling him a “disaster”, Trump went on to say: “I don’t even know him. If you put him there I wouldn’t even know who he was. I can tell you he’s a disaster. He’s a nasty person and he’s letting crime go.”

Sir Sadiq Khan chastises Trump, calls him ‘Islamophobic’

Sir Sadiq reacted angrily to lawmakers who are “spreading misinformation” about safety in the city, as data indicates that violent crimes resulting in injury have decreased across all boroughs over the past year.

During a speech at the United Nations in September, Trump asserted that the city aims to “implement sharia law,” claiming that Europe is being “invaded” by “illegal aliens.”

Since 2015, he has consistently criticised Sir Sadiq, particularly after the Labour politician denounced the then-presidential candidate's proposal to prohibit Muslims from entering the US.