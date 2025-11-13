Jimmy Kimmel delivers ‘hardest monologue’ ever after Cleto Escobedo II’s death: ‘Devastated’

Jimmy Kimmel was in tears during a tribute to his late friend, Cleto Escobedo II, who led Cleto and the Cletones, the house band for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on November 11. This was after Kimmel mourned Cleto’s death on Instagram, calling him a "great friend, father, son, musician and man". Jimmy Kimmel mourns Cleto Escobedo II’s death(YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Jimmy Kimmel cries during Cleto Escobedo II tribute

Cleto Escobedo II died from complications related to a liver transplant early morning on November 11, as per the New York Post. "We've been on the air for almost 23 years, and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest,” Kimmel said, referring to Cleto’s death.

He said everyone on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was “devastated” by the musician’s sudden passing. “It's just not fair," the host added.

According to People, Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo II grew up together, and their friendship strengthened during the premiere of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003.

Jimmy Kimmel’s heartfelt Instagram post

Jimmy Kimmel earlier broke the news of Cleto’s death on his Instagram. "To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement," said Kimmel, who was recently in soup for his reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kimmle emphasized that he and Cleto were “ inseparable” since he was “nine years old”. “The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true,” he added.

FAQs

How old was Cleto Escobedo II at the time of his death?

Cleto Escobedo II was 59 at the time of his death.

Which band did Cleto Escobedo II lead for Jimmy Kimmel Live!?

Cleto Escobedo II led the band Cleto and the Cletones for Jimmy Kimmel Live!