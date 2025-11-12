Cleto Escobedo III cause of death revealed? Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader dies at 59; 'lost a great friend'

Cleto Escobedo III, the longtime band leader of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a lifelong friend of host Jimmy Kimmel, has passed away at the age of 59. Jimmy Kimmel's friend Cleto Escobedo III passed away on Tuesday.(Instagram/ Jimmy Kimmel)

Jimmy Kimmel's statement

Kimmel shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing:

"Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."

Cause of death

As of now, no cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Who was Cleto Escobedo III?

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 23, 1966, Cleto Escobedo III was the leader of Cleto and the Cletones, the house band for Jimmy Kimmel Live! since the show's debut in 2003.

Escobedo III began playing saxophone at a young age under the guidance of his father, Cleto Escobado Sr., who also plays the instrument.

He formed Cleto and the Cletones in 1995 and toured with artists including Marc Anthony and Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey before joining Kimmel's show. Escobedo III also contributed to commercial jingles.

The band included his father on saxophone, keyboardist Jeff Babko, guitarist Toshi Yanagi, bassist Jimmy Earl, and drummer Jonathan Dresel.

Kimmel and Escobedo III's friendship

Escobedo III was also a childhood friend of Jimmy Kimmel, having known him since they were nine years old and neighbors in Las Vegas.

On Escobedo's 50th birthday, Kimmel dedicated a segment to his friend, during which he shared stories from their childhoods.

"Cleto had a bicycle with a sidecar attached to it. We called it the side hack. I would get in the sidecar and then Cleto would drive me directly into garbage cans and bushes," Kimmel recalled."