Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode cancelled at the last minute due to ‘personal reason’. What we know

The latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was cancelled unexpectedly on Thursday, November 6. David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and Madison Beer were originally supposed to be on the show, but it was pulled off at the last minute. Instead, a previous episode with Tessa Thompson, Daymond John and The Beths was re-aired, as per US Weekly. Jimmy Kimmel and ABC did not address the abrupt cancellation of the show's new episode.(AFP)

Fans were surprised by the abrupt switch, as no warning was given about the change in programming. According to Deadline, the episode was not taped due to a “personal matter” involving Kimmel. No other details have been revealed.

Neither Jimmy Kimmel nor ABC have explained the sudden change. Madison Beer, 26, addressed the cancellation on Instagram Stories, writing, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s previous controversy

This is not the first time Kimmel’s show has faced sudden disruption. Two months earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was temporarily taken off the air after the host’s comments about the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. On the show, Kimmel discussed the arrest of Tyler Robinson in connection with Kirk’s murder and criticised political reactions, including remarks from President Donald Trump.

Kimmel humorously highlighted what he saw as misguided responses, saying, “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Kimmel received widespread support after his show was put on hiatus following the remarks. Celebrities took to social media to defend him. Following the public outcry, the Walt Disney Company allowed the show to resume taping.

Jimmy Kimmel’s clarification on his Charlie Kirk comments

Post his return, Kimmel emphasised he never intended to make light of Kirk’s murder and expressed condolences to Kirk’s family. He also clarified that he did not mean to “blame any specific group for the actions of what was a deeply disturbed individual,” saying his remarks were meant to highlight political reactions, not the individual involved.

He also noted, “I posted a message on Instagram on the day [Charlie] was killed, sending my love to his family, asking for compassion, and I meant it and I still do.”

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10. The abrupt cancellation on November 6 highlights the sensitivity surrounding late-night shows commenting on current events. Fans now await the next episode, and Madison Beer’s performance has been rescheduled to a later date.

FAQs

Q1: Why was Jimmy Kimmel Live! cancelled on November 6?

A1: The episode was pulled at the last minute for unknown reasons. ABC and Jimmy Kimmel have not publicly explained the cancellation.

Q2: Who were the guests on the cancelled episode?

A2: The scheduled guests were David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and Madison Beer. The episode was replaced with a re-airing of a previous show.

Q3: Will Madison Beer still perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!?

A3: Yes, Madison Beer confirmed on Instagram that her performance has been rescheduled to a later date due to unforeseen circumstances.