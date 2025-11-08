How Guillermo del Toro brought Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to life with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is now streaming on Netflix after its theatrical release, giving audiences a chance to see the filmmaker’s dream project at home. The film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Creature, Christoph Waltz as Henrich Harlander, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth. The plot is based on Mary Shelley’s famous classic of the same name. Oscar Isaac plays the role of Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo Del Toro's film.

Del Toro’s version stays close to Mary Shelley’s story while adding his own emotional and visual style. At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), he described the release as the end of a “huge episode” in his life. He also explained how horror allows filmmakers to explore delicate, personal, and emotional themes. “What does it mean to be human in a time of inhumanity, war and in a moment of doubt?” he said.

A fresh take on Victor Frankenstein

According to Yahoo News, the story focuses on Victor Frankenstein, a scientist determined to cheat death by creating a man from body parts. In a departure from the book, Victor’s father is shown as a cruel and perfectionist figure. Victor is in love with his younger brother’s fiancée, Elizabeth, and her uncle Henrich finances his experiments.

Actors embrace the challenge

Jacob Elordi spent 10 hours in makeup each day to transform into the Creature, calling the process “biblical” and “from the soul.” Oscar Isaac said Victor’s father shaped his relationship with the Creature. “The creature, he doesn't even see him as a son; he sees it as just an extension of his triumph or his failure. And so it allows him to treat him with such cruelty because he's treating himself that way,” Isaac explained.

Mia Goth, who plays Elizabeth, admitted she struggled with fear on set. “When I landed in Toronto, I felt very green and scared,” she said. “Eventually, I just had to work with what I was being handed.”

A visual and emotional feast

Frankenstein bears the imprint of del Toro’s signature style. Production designer Tamara Deverell and costume designer Kate Hawley have built a world that is full of depth. Themes of love, belonging and father-son dynamic are at the heart of the project, making it more emotional than a typical horror movie.

