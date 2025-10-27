Guillermo del Toro says he would ‘rather die’ than use generative AI in his films: ‘I am not interested'

Guillermo del Toro is not mincing words when it comes to artificial intelligence. During a new interview with NPR, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said he would “rather die” than rely on AI - especially generative AI - in any of his future work. “AI, particularly generative AI - I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested,” del Toro said. Guillermo del Toro says he would ‘rather die’ than use AI in his films: ‘Not interested’(AFP)

Guillermo del Toro's take on AI

“I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, saying, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die,’” he added.

According to Variety, the Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director drew a clear line between art created by human hands and content produced by machines, adding that his craft is deeply tied to emotion and imperfection, things AI cannot replicate.

Del Toro went on to explain that he does not view AI as the ultimate danger; people are. “Natural stupidity is what pushes most of the world’s worst features,” he said. He warned that the recklessness and blind ambition fueling the tech industry’s AI race mirror the arrogance of Victor Frankenstein, the scientist in Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

“I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor (Frankenstein) be similar in some ways to the tech bros,” he said. “He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we’re going,” he added.

Variety noted that del Toro’s comments tie closely to the themes of his upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Frankenstein”, which reimagines Shelley’s 1818 novel for modern audiences.

Frankenstein hits Netflix in November

Del Toro’s Frankenstein stars Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Ineson, all under his signature dark, emotional storytelling lens. The film arrives on Netflix on November 7.

For del Toro, who has built his career blending horror, humanity, and mythology, the rise of AI represents the opposite of what he believes filmmaking should be - something tactile, intuitive, and alive.

