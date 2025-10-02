Frankenstein trailer: Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac unleash horror in Guillermo del Toro's vision | Watch

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming directorial, Frankenstein. Following a praiseworthy run at the film festivals, the movie will now be available to stream for the audience in the comfort of their homes. As the trailer for the new horror-thriller film was dropped on October 1, the audience got a deeper glimpse into the characters of Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac. Mia Goth will also portray a pivotal role in the film. Frankenstein trailer introduces Jacob Elordi as resurrected monster: WATCH(X/@Netflix)

Watch Frankenstein trailer

The new Guillermo del Toro directorial is about an egoistic yet brilliant scientist, Victor von Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, who brings a dangerous monster, played by Jacob Elordi, to life during an experiment. His daring move, however, causes a havoc-like situation for the creator, as well as the world. The trailer gives the audience a deeper look into Elordi’s character as he transforms into a resurrected monster.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro reimagines Mary Shelley's classic tale of a brilliant scientist and the creature his monstrous ambition brings to life.”

Apart from the visuals, the viewers can also hear multiple voice-overs by the Euphoria star. The movie is an adaptation of the epic Mary Shelley novel, and the filmmaker has been working on it for over a decade.

As for Frankenstein’s run at the film festivals, the director, along with his team, premiered the cinematic piece at the Venice Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and the Toronto Film Festival. The film was announced to be the runner-up at the TIFF for the fest’s coveted People’s Choice Award.

Guillermo del Toro reflects on Frankenstein

While speaking to Variety, Guillermo del Toro revealed that Frankenstein, for him, is about the “human spirit.” He said, “The usual discourse of Frankenstein has to do with science gone awry. But for me, it’s about the human spirit. It’s not a cautionary tale: it’s about forgiveness, understanding, and the importance of listening to each other.”

Frankenstein will be available in select theaters on October 17 and to stream on Netflix from November 7.

