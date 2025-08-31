Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro jokes about feeling ‘post-partum depression’ after wrapping project

Guillermo del Toro has finally brought his most cherished project to life: Frankenstein. The Mexican director, who won the 2018 Best Picture Oscar for The Shape of Water, premiered his Gothic reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic at the Venice Film Festival this weekend. Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein, set for a limited October release and streaming on Netflix, stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

According to reports by France 24, Del Toro admitted during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival that making the film has left him with what he calls “post-partum depression.” He explained, “I’ve been following the creature since I was a kid.” Del also said he’s always waited for the movie to be done right, creatively and scope-wise. Now that it is done, he feels empty, like he is leaving a part of himself behind.

He said, “I always waited for the movie to be done in the right conditions, both creatively and in terms of achieving the scope that it needed for me to make it different, to make it at a scale that you could reconstruct the whole world. And now I'm in post-partum depression.”

Frankenstein: A Gothic spectacle with a powerful cast

The Netflix movie stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his monster. With elaborate set design, giant laboratories, and body parts stitched together, the film fully embraces the Gothic aesthetic.

The story follows Victor Frankenstein, a scientist consumed by the desire to create life, and the haunting consequences that follow when his experiment succeeds. Del Toro noted that Shelley’s tale is not just horror, but a question of humanity itself.

Speaking to journalists, Del Toro said, “Mary Shelley’s novel asks: what does it mean to be human? My movie tries to show imperfect characters and defend our right to remain imperfect.”

He added that the message is particularly important in today’s world: “There’s no more urgent task than to remain human in times when society pushes towards division and extremes.”

Venice premiere and beyond

Guillermo del Toro’s reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic premiered Saturday at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, as reported by Deadline. It will get a limited release in October and then stream on Netflix.

Frankenstein joins a long history of adaptations, from Boris Karloff’s iconic 1931 version to Kenneth Branagh’s 1994 film and even Mel Brooks’ parody Young Frankenstein in 1974. But for Del Toro, this is a personal film. After decades of waiting, he finally made the movie on his terms, and now finds it hard to let go.

FAQs

1. Who stars in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein?

Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi portrays the creature.

2. When will the film be released?

It will be released in select theaters in October before streaming on Netflix.

3. What themes does Del Toro explore in the film?

The film explores humanity, imperfection, vengeance, and the consequences of obsession.