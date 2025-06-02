Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein teaser trailer has fans demanding a theatre release: 'Only monsters play God'

It takes a lot, to confidently mount a remake of a genre-defining cult classic. But if the genre's horror, and the hands helming it belong to Guillermo del Toro, there really isn't much else to expect but excellence. And it looks like we're getting it by the tonne. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein teaser trailer: Now out(Photos: X)

The official teaser trailer of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein was shared by Netflix yesterday, June 1. Now it doesn't really matter if you're acquainted, obsessed or (sadly) completely devoid of any knowledge when it comes to the complex universes crafted by Del Toro — this Frankenstein teaser trailer, is sure to raise the hair on your neck and have your heart thumping; but with excitement!

So is it really THAT good? See for yourself.

The teaser trailer being just over 2 minutes of absolute cinematic perfection, fans only had one complaint to air out — why isn't the film up for a proper theatrical release? Comments expressing the same read, "This really deserves a Theater Release", "I think we can all agree that this should be released in theaters. Guillermo's efforts deserve it", "Guillermo Del Toro is too good for Netflix. This needs a theater release asap!!!!!", "this definitely deserves a theater release... watching at home will never be the same no matter how much you spend on a tv and home theater" and "Guillermo del Toro is for theaters, not for netflix. All that man makes its art. Release it on theaters!!!" to quote a few.

That aside, it's just a lot of resounding awe and applause around the internet. "And the Academy award for lighting goes to….. 💡", "It looks more like the novel , i’m glad 😌😍", "So excited to see what Guillermo has in store 🖤🤍⚡️" and "Hate remakes BUT 🔥 I’m excited!!" read a few comments.

Frankenstein, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz, is eyeing a November release.