Jacob Elordi reveals he skipped meals, sat overnight in makeup chair to transform into the creature in Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The adaptation will star Oscar Issac as Victor and Jacob Elordi as the Creature. Ahead of the film's release later this year, the actors sat down to talk about the film with Variety, where Jacob opened up about the process of transforming into the Creature, which demanded a total surrender from him. (Also read: ‘This should have a wide theatrical release’: Frankenstein trailer leaves fans wanting a big screen experience) Australian actor Jacob Elordi plays the Creature in Frankenstein. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)(AFP)

How Jacob transformed into the Creature

During the interaction, Jacob shared that he would arrive at the makeup trailer as early as 10 p.m. on the previous day. He would stay up all night to undergo the time-consuming transformation into the Creature. During the free moments in between, Jacob would practice the unsteady walk and gestures of the Creature in front of the mirror in his hotel room.

He said, "You throw time away when you make a film like this. I stopped having a clock, and I would just wait till the SUV arrived. That meant it was time to go. I didn’t do breakfast, lunch or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time.”

Why Jacob was cast

Guillermo also revealed that Jacob was the last cast member to join the film after Andrew Garfield dropped out before shooting was set to begin. The Academy Award-winning director said that Jacob was cast for his eyes, sharing that they were “full of humanity.”

The film also stars Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Charles Dance. The film’s official logline reads, “A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Frankenstein will have a three-week theatrical release starting on October 17, before premiering on Netflix on November 7.