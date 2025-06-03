‘This should have a wide theatrical release’: Frankenstein trailer leaves fans wanting a big screen experience

Frankenstein trailer: Guillermo del Toro's highly-anticipated adaptation of the classic Mary Shelly novel is coming soon. At the Tudum event of Netflix, the makers released the first teaser trailer of the gothic horror film, and the first reactions were overwhelmingly positive. The film releases in November, but fans are already excited to watch the film starring Oscar Issac, Jacob Elordi and Christoph Waltz. Several fans rallied that the film deserves a proper theatrical release. (Also read: Mysterious Stranger Things audio goes viral ahead of Season 5 trailer, fans left confused) Oscar Issac plays Victor Frankenstein in the film.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the two minute-long teaser trailer, which gave fans a peek into the stunning sets and sounds of the film, a fan commented: "Guillermo del Toro is for theaters, not for Netflix. All that man makes its art. Release it on theaters!" A second fan said, “This deserves a wide theatrical release. I will be seated.” “I think we can all agree that this should be released in theaters. Guillermo's efforts deserve it,” said another.

A comment read, “This is great! It should be released in theaters. If anyone can bring us a perfect Frankenstein movie, it's definitely Guillermo del Toro. What do I expect from here? What this director always achieves: combining an absolutely unique horror aesthetic with a complex and deeply human story. Can't wait!”

A second comment read, “This definitely deserves a theater release... watching at home will never be the same no matter how much you spend on a tv and home theater.” “Please release this in theaters!!! this deserves to be seen on a proper screen. I'm so pumped Frankenstein is my favorite book ever,” cried another fan.

Watch the trailer here:

Jacob Elordi will portray Frankenstein's monster in the film. The film also stars Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Charles Dance. The film’s official logline reads, “A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."