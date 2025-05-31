Mysterious Stranger Things audio goes viral ahead of Season 5 trailer, fans left confused

A mysterious Stranger Things audio clip has gone viral ahead of the release of Season 5. Netflix released a cryptic promo for the highly anticipated series a day before its Tudum panel. The teaser, which was shared on the show's official Instagram Broadcast Channel, featured distorted sounds of stomping or banging. Netflix releases creepy Stranger Things audio ahead of Season 5 trailer release

On Saturday, Netflix is set to reveal the official teaser of Stranger Things Season 5 during its 2025 live event. Tudum will also showcase previews and exclusive content of the streaming giants' biggest hits like One Piece and Bridgerton.

Social media is abuzz following the release of the eerie 30-second audio. The clip consists of an overlap of radio scanning sounds followed by unrecognisable dialogue. Seconds later, terrifying banging and stomping start. Fans are now scratching their heads trying to decode the cryptic audio.

“HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO MAKE SENSE OF THIS,” asked one user on X, formerly Twitter. “Don’t know what they’re saying, but eager to see the trailer so bad,” a second user added, while a third said, “31 seconds TOMORROW IS A BIG DAY.”

What is Stranger Things Season 5 about?

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer wrote a 25-page mythology document for Netflix during the first season. “We were like, ‘We know what’s going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable. We want it to be mysterious,’” Matt told Tudum. “But they were like, ‘Yeah, but can you write it down?’ And so we wrote it all down.

Meanwhile, Ross told the outlet during 2022 Geeked Week, “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” adding, “And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about.”