When is Netflix Tudum? All about date, time, venue and streaming details

Tudum! The fan-favorite Netflix event is upon us. Teasing the possibility of fans getting updates, trailers, and interactions with their favorite cast members, the streaming service’s popular annual event is back this year. The event is being held in the United States for the first time since its inception in 2020 and promises to deliver a stellar roundup of secrets and stars. This year’s show, dubbed “Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event” is a blend of “fanfare, variety show, comedic, music, live performances, talent, appearances”. Park Sung Hoon, Lee Byung-hun, Kang Ae-shim, Lee Jung-jae and Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P attend Netflix's Squid Game 2" ATAS Event (Getty Images via AFP)

Where is the event being held?

Kia Forum, a multipurpose arena adjacent to Los Angeles in Inglewood, California has been booked for the event. Although tickets are already sold out on Ticketmaster, eager fans can still hope to buy passes second-hand from reselling websites such as StubHub, VividSeats, and SeatGeek if they wish to catch the event live.

When is the event?

The event is scheduled to start on May 31 at 5:00 PM Pacific Time which translates to 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Where can I stream it?

For the first time, the event will be livestreamed solely on the official Netflix app. Previously, the live stream was broadcast globally via YouTube.

Although the streaming service does not offer an option to take a free trial, those interested have the following plan options to pick from: Standard with ads for $7.99/month, Standard without ads for $17.99/month, and Premium (4K, HDR without ads) for $24.99/month. You can change your plan preference at any point after taking the subscription.

What can I expect?

So far, the cast of highly-anticipated movies like Frankenstein, My Oxford Year, The RIP, Happy Gilmore 2, The Life List, and Wake up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery are confirmed to be attending the event.

Shows like Emily in Paris, Forever, Ginny & Georgia, Love is Blind, My Life with the Walter Boys, Nobody Wants This, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Outer Banks, Wednesday, WWE, ONE PIECE, and American Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will also feature their cast at the event. Though there is no official announcement regarding updates on season 4 of the popular British drama Bridgerton, fans expect to see a possible teaser release since the show was featured in Tudum 2025’s official trailer.

Expectations are high for receiving important updates on the TV shows and movies confirmed in attendance. Many additional surprises are bound to still be under wrap as well.

Who will be attending?

Fans of many actors, creators, and public personalities can expect to spot their favorites at the event. As of now, the confirmed lineup of guests for the event includes Antonia Gentry, Ben Affleck, Caleb McLaughlin, Choi Seung-Hyun (T.O.P), Emily Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Guillermo del Toro, Iñaki Godoy, Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins, Matt Damon, Millie Bobby Brown, Sofia Carson and Steven Yeun.

Sofia Carson is scheduled to host the live event. The show will also include live music performances from chart-topping artists like Lady Gaga and the Indian rapper Hanumankind.

