Netflix Tudum: Latest on Squid Game, Wake Up Dead Man, One Piece, WWE and more

Netflix Tudum 2025: Netflix on Saturday made several announcements about upcoming shows, including Squid Game, One Piece and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, at Tudum 2025. Hosted by Sofia Carson, the event featured several popular celebrities. Netflix Tudum 2025 featured a new intense Squid Games trailer(X)

Netflix Tudum 2025: Latest updates here

Squid Game Season 3 gets a new trailer

Squid Game Season 3's official trailer was revealed on Tudum. The cast, including Lee Jung-jae (Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, and Choi Seung-hyun, unveiled the official trailer. The trailer showcased a high-stakes showdown, with Gi-Hun facing new challenges in the deadly games.

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson teased Wake Up Dead Man, the third film featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Craig was joined by several stars at Tudum.

One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 was revealed at the Netflix event on Saturday. Tony Tony Chopper was introduced by the cast members. The character spoke about One Piece Season 2, revealing that the show will release in 2026. The stars of the series were present to tease the series.

WWE

Tudum included updates on WWE content, with stars appearing to promote upcoming live events and programming on Netflix. CM Punk and Rhea Ripley promised new action in the WWE world.

Tudum 2025, streamed live at 8 PM ET on Saturday, marked Netflix’s first in-platform live event, drawing global viewers. The sold-out Kia Forum event, produced by Silent House Productions, offered photo ops and superfan experiences for titles like One Piece and Squid Game.

Who is Sofia Carson, Tudum's host?

Sofia Carson is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. She gained fame as Evie in Disney’s Descendants franchise and starred in Netflix’s Purple Hearts (2022). Signed to Hollywood Records, her music includes hits like “Love Is the Name.” Carson, of Colombian descent, hosted Netflix’s Tudum 2025.