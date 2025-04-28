You, Stranger Things, Handmaid's Tale and other top shows bidding goodbye in 2025

2025 will see conclusion of several beloved web series, leaving fans both nostalgic and eager for their final chapters. These shows have captivated audiences with their compelling narratives, complex characters, and cultural impact. As they approach their concluding seasons, viewers are bracing for emotional farewells and the resolution of long-standing storylines. From dystopian tales to psychological thrillers and epic sci-fi adventures, here's a look at the notable web series which have left indelible marks on the streaming landscape. A slew of popular OTT shows will be ending this year

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale concludes with its sixth and final season, which premiered earlier this month, in May 2025. Based on Margaret Atwood's novel, the series has portrayed a dystopian society where women are subjugated, resonating with audiences for its powerful themes and performances. The show made history as the first streaming series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series and also secured a Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama. Elisabeth Moss's portrayal of June Osborne earned her both Emmy and Golden Globe awards. The final season is anticipated to address the fates of key characters and the potential downfall of Gilead. ​

You

The psychological thriller You wraps up with its fifth season, released on April 24, 2025. Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg, who attempts a fresh start in New York City with his wife, Kate. However, his dark past resurfaces as he becomes entangled with a new obsession, Brontë. The season culminates in Joe facing justice for his actions, providing a gripping conclusion to his tumultuous journey. ​

Stranger Things

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere between July and December 2025. The series, known for its blend of 1980s nostalgia and supernatural elements, has garnered a massive fanbase and critical acclaim. It has received numerous accolades, including 12 Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The final season is anticipated to deliver an emotionally charged conclusion as the battle against the Upside Down intensifies.​

Andor

Andor concludes with its second season, which premiered earlier this week. The series delves into Cassian Andor's transformation into a rebel hero, set against the backdrop of escalating tensions within the Empire. Critically acclaimed for its mature storytelling and performances, Andor has received multiple nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actor – Drama for the protagonist Diego Luna. The final episodes are expected to bridge the narrative to the events of Rogue One, highlighting themes of resistance and sacrifice.​

Cobra Kai

The martial arts saga Cobra Kai concludes with its sixth season, released in three parts between July 2024 and February 2025. The series, a continuation of the Karate Kid franchise, has been praised for its nostalgic appeal and character development. While specific award wins are not detailed, the show has maintained a strong fanbase and critical appreciation throughout its run. The final episodes explore the evolving dynamics between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, as well as the next generation of fighters, tying up long-running rivalries.​

Outlander

Outlander is set to conclude with its eighth and final season, consisting of 10 episodes. Production wrapped in September 2024, and the season is expected to premiere in late 2025 or early 2026. The series has captivated audiences with its blend of historical drama, romance, and time travel, following the epic love story of Claire and Jamie Fraser. While it hasn't secured major Emmy wins, Outlander has received multiple nominations, including Golden Globe nods for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actress for Caitríona Balfe. The final season promises to deliver a poignant conclusion to the Fraser saga.

The Sandman

The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman's acclaimed graphic novels, will end in 2025, after just two seasons. The series has been praised for its faithful adaptation and visual storytelling. It has received several nominations, including a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New TV Series and a Saturn Award nomination for Best Superhero Television Series. Sources say the second season of The Sandman will conclude the story arc for Dream (Tom Sturridge), the show’s central character. Production on the season wrapped last summer.

As these web series conclude, they leave behind rich legacies and devoted fanbases. While farewells are bittersweet, the final seasons promise to deliver satisfying conclusions to these compelling narratives.