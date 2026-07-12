How the Patriot missile system works, and why it's so hard to replace

Ukraine’s air force has said it faces a “serious shortage” of interceptors — a gap starkly illustrated when it failed to shoot down any of the 23 ballistic missiles fired by Russia during an attack on Sunday, which killed more than 20 people.

Zelensky formally asked Washington for permission to manufacture Patriots under licence in late May. Over the course of the four-year war, Kyiv has managed to counter most Russian drone attacks, but ballistic missiles remain what Zelensky has called Moscow’s “last major advantage”, BBC reported.

Russia has sharply escalated ballistic missile strikes in recent months, killing dozens of people in Kyiv in the past week alone.

These missiles travel at high speeds and descend at a steep angle, which makes them hard to intercept.

Patriot is among a handful of systems worldwide, and the only one of its kind with Ukraine, capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

Trump gave no details on how the licensing arrangement would work or when production might start.

“We're going to give a license to you to make Patriots. That's pretty cool. This way, you can't complain that we're not giving ‘em enough," Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at their meeting on the summit sidelines. “It’s a defensive weapon, which I like better than an offensive weapon,” he added.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to license Ukraine to manufacture its own Patriot missile interceptors, announcing the move at the Nato summit in Ankara in a yet another striking reversal of his earlier scepticism towards Kyiv.

That shortfall is why the licence alone may not be enough, cautioned Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia.

“Giving Ukraine a license to produce Patriots will be big if it happens. But Ukraine needs missile defense interceptors now, and can’t wait for the production of them in the future,” he told Reuters.

Trump indicated some interceptors would be supplied immediately while Ukraine builds its own capacity, though he was blunt about the limits. “We have Patriots, but we don't have that many. We need them for ourselves too.”

He was more optimistic about Ukraine's manufacturing prospects: “I think they can produce it pretty quickly. Once we explain it, we'll bring the company here. You work with the company. They have a great ability to produce weapons, pretty complex weapons,” the US President said.

Can Ukraine actually build them? Patriot’s technology is tightly controlled by Washington, and no country can produce the system without US approval. Raytheon Technologies of the US builds the core system, while Lockheed Martin makes the advanced PAC-3 interceptor.

Trump’s proposed licence would extend that permission to Ukraine.

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But experts doubt production could realistically happen on Ukrainian soil. “Unfortunately, Ukraine is not able to produce such kinds of advanced munitions, because it’s really sophisticated, cutting-edge equipment,” military expert Ivan Stupak told the BBC.

Stupak believes any facility would more likely be based in Europe, also because it was a matter of “security” as no place in Ukraine may be out of reach of Russian strikes.

That would fit into wider plans already under way. The US is setting up a PAC-3 maintenance centre in Europe, though the host country has not been announced officially.

What is the Patriot system, and how does it work? Patriot — short for ‘Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target’ — is among the world’s most advanced air defence systems. It is mobile, designed to detect, track and destroy incoming missiles and aircraft before they reach their targets. A battery typically comprises a radar, command station, launchers, a power generator and support vehicles, with the radar able to detect threats from more than 150 kilometres away.

Patriot was first deployed in combat during the 1991 Gulf War and again in the 2003 Iraq War, according to Reuters.

In operation, the radar detects an incoming missile or aircraft, the command centre calculates its speed, direction and flight path, and an interceptor is launched to destroy the threat before it reaches the protected area.

Patriot fires two main interceptor types: PAC-2, which destroys targets with an explosive blast and fragments, and the newer PAC-3, which uses “hit-to-kill” technology — crashing directly into the target at high speed rather than exploding near it — according to the think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).