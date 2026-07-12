Royal box royalty: Glamour, cinema, and sport collide at the Wimbledon

The Wimbledon women’s final turned into a star-studded affair this weekend as some of the biggest names in Hollywood and sports took over the front rows at Centre Court. Britain's Princess Kate waves from the royal box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Cinema legends and modern streaming icons sat side-by-side, turning the historic tournament into a summer fashion runway.

Dressed in sharp tailoring and chic knits, the high-profile guests chatted and took photos before the match began. Adding to the star power were former tennis champions who returned to the grounds to watch the new generation fight for the title.

With cameras flashing between every game, the celebrity crowd rode the highs and lows of the tense match, proving that even global superstars get gripped by Grand Slam drama.