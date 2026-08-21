Yash's Toxic cleared by CBFC with no cuts, A-rating, internet is amused: ‘They only have issue with Spider-Man kissing’
Toxic, starring Yash, is a violent revenge drama that also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
Ahead of its grand release, Kannada star Yash’s pan-India film Toxic has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with no cuts and just two small modifications. The film, a violent revenge saga, is being billed as one of the boldest and most violent Indian films of all time. Naturally, once the details of Toxic’s ‘no-cut’ clearance were posted on social media, the internet was amused, particularly since the Indian censor board has a reputation of being a bit too free with the scissors.
Toxic cleared with no cuts
Toxic was cleared by the CBFC for release last week. The film, shot in Kannada and English, has a runtime of 3 hours 12 minutes, according to the CBFC certificate. The CBFC has merely asked the makers to mute and replace two words and phrases in the Kannada version, with similar changes in the English subtitles. The statutory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warning is also to be added. But beyond that, the CBFC has not demanded any cuts in the film. It has been cleared with an ‘A’-rating, though.
Internet reacts
Toxic not getting any cuts in India, has amused the internet, considering Dhurandhar, a film in a similar vein of violence, saw many cuts. In fact, the UK censors have demanded several cuts to Toxic for its release there, more than for Dhurandhar. Writing on Reddit, one social media user questioned, “Isn't this film being considered far more violent than Dhurandhar? How come there were more cuts in Dhurandhar than this one?”
Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. Taking a jibe at the censor board, one Reddit comment read, “CBFC goes blind when it comes to women being objectified.” Another joked that the same board cut a consensual kissing scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but found nothing to cut in Toxic. “They have a problem with Spiderman kissing only....that's harmful for our culture lol,” quipped one. Another chimed in, “There was no kiss, so no cuts were needed. CBFC has clear priorities.” The CBFC had famously cut a similar kiss scene in James Gunn’s Superman, as well.
Yash on Toxic
Prior to the CBFC rating, the film’s lead actor and co-writer, Yash, had made it clear that the film has a very adult theme. Appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor had said, “Children shouldn't watch this film. They should stay at home. It hasn't been made for children, and that's very clear. Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don't want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story.”
All about Toxic
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on August 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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