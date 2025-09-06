Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights teaser has everyone GAGGED and confused

What is going on? The Wuthering Heights teaser, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi has everyone GAGGED(Photos: X)

If you’ve caught the freshly dropped teaser for Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, chances are you’re still processing it.

One of the greatest romance novels in literary history, status of which as a bona fide classic spans every era, genre and deliberation, is being remade in 2025 — and from the looks of it, in shocking tandem with contemporary times?

Emily Bronte’s literary masterpiece carried love, passion, revenge, suffering, the supernatural, violence and self-destruction. The adaptation coming at us carries all that, complete with the palatial yet minimal trappings of the 18th century setting — but make this more goth, actually very goth, emo, sweaty, sultry…we’ll even go so far as to say slutty.

Margot Robbie looks ethereal (and eternally on-edge) as Catherine while Jacob Elordi taps into his endless reservoir of brooding supremacy to channel Heathcliff. It’s giving Corpse Bride meets 50 Shades of Grey and we have a catchy Charli XCX anthem to tie it all together.

The whole thing would have been a riot had the legacy of a classic novel not been involved. But the shock value? It’s insurmountable. So much so that nobody really knows what to make of it.

“wuthering heights starring margot robbie and jacob elordi featuring charli xcx on the soundtrack is kinda the matcha dubai chocolate labubu of film”, “The new Wuthering Heights movie is representation of how society is moving away from yearning and becoming more lustful and painting that as romance”, “not to be that one friend who is too woke but bleaching the class and racial otherness out of wuthering heights to sell a horny whitewashed romance genuinely pisses me off” and “liking every wuthering heights hate tweet even though i’ll probably be seated why lie” read a few comments.

So are we looking at a masterpiece or one of the biggest cinematic blunders in recent cinematic history? It could literally be both.

The teaser ends with a ‘Come Undone Only In Theatres Valentine’s Day 2026’.

And so we wait.