Post Malone's fiancée Christy Lee’s engagement ring has a jaw-dropping price tag; experts 'gasped’ at diamond

Austin Richard Post, better known by his stage name Post Malone, got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, stylist Christy Lee. To mark the occasion, the singer gave Lee a diamond ring, the details of which have now surfaced. Singer Post Malone and his fiancé, Christy Lee. (File photo and Christy Lee on Instagram)

The news of the engagement broke with a series of posts on Instagram by Lee's friend, Marina Hollyer. "My best friend in the world just got engaged," she captioned the post. "Love you more than words Toph!!!" Toph is Lee's nickname, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The news then spread like wildfire, especially given there was no announcement from the singer to his over 100 million-strong audience across TikTok, Spotify and Instagram. Even at the time of this writing, no posts about their engagement.

However, thanks to Page Six, the US tabloid, a crucial detail emerged about the diamond ring that Post Malone gave to Christy Lee.

Also read: Post Malone engaged to girlfriend Christy Lee

Jaw-Dropping Cost Of Engagement Ring Revealed On Thursday Page Six reported that Post Malone's engagement ring was "mammoth." The outlet also published photos of the ring, courtesy of the couple's friend, Brooke Donovann and Siena Suder.

The tabloid spoke to the founder and CEO of New York City-based diamond jeweller, The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau. Landau told the outlet that the "solitaire-style sparkler" could be between 10 to 15 carats.

“When I saw this ring, I audibly gasped,” she said. “It looks like a beautiful oval diamond, probably around anywhere from 10 to 15 carats.”

According to Olivia Landau, who founded The Clear Cut with her husband, Kyle Simon, the value of the ring could be anywhere between $1 million and $2 million. Page Six also double-checked the estimate with Katie Zimmerman, SVP of merchandising at Jared Jewelers and Diamonds Direct. She agreed with Landau's estimate.

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“Old mine cut diamonds are especially prized because they are hand-cut, giving each stone its own unique personality and a softer, more romantic glow than many modern cuts,” Zimmerman said.

Post Malone and Christy Lee were first publicly linked in January 2025, when they were photographed together in Rome. By March and April, they were openly affectionate and were seen together in Idaho and then in Paris. They reportedly split around June 2025, after several months together, but reconciled before the engagement.