Love Horoscope Today for September 28, 2026: If something feels uncertain, observe rather than demanding answers today

You may feel protective of your heart today, especially if a relationship has tested your patience recently. Couples can strengthen their bond by acknowledging each other's limits, while singles may prefer taking things slowly rather than rushing into emotional vulnerability.
Love Tip: Protect your peace without closing yourself off to genuine affection.
Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite: Keep it near your bedside to encourage emotional healing, compassion, and a softer approach to love.
Your confidence makes you especially magnetic today. If you're single, someone may notice your warmth and self assurance; couples can bring fresh energy into the relationship by doing something spontaneous together.
Love Tip: Let yourself be seen instead of waiting for someone else to make the first move.
Crystal Remedy: Carnelian: Carry a small tumble stone to encourage attraction, courage, and passionate expression.
You may need to stand up for your emotional needs today. A relationship can remain loving while still requiring clear boundaries, particularly if someone has been asking more from you than you can comfortably give.
Love Tip: State your boundaries clearly without turning them into accusations.
Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian: Keep it nearby as a grounding symbol when protecting your emotional space.
You may approach love with greater clarity and discernment today. If you're single, you could become more selective about who deserves your attention; couples may need a straightforward conversation about expectations.
LoveTip: Be honest without becoming unnecessarily rigid.
Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Keep it nearby to encourage truthful communication, wisdom, and healthy relationship boundaries.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More