Aishwarya Rai's BTS pics from L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week glam room floors fans: ‘She is worth it and she knows it’
In new BTS images, Aishwarya Rai showcases her transformation for the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week runway. Fans and celebrities showered her with compliments.
Aishwarya Rai was among the A-listers who walked the ramp for French cosmetics group L'Oreal's ‘Express Your Worth’ showcase held at Place Joffre during Paris Fashion Week. Now, she has shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos straight from the L'Oreal glam room, and fans are in love.
Also Read | Aishwarya Rai goes full ‘Maleficent’ at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway in velvet gown and cape with bold red hair
Aishwarya Rai's BTS pics from Paris Fashion Week
On October 1, Aishwary Rai posted photos on Instagram showing her getting dressed for the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway. The actor had closed the show for the French label dressed in an all-black velvety ensemble designed by Yara Shoemaker and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. Here's a look at the photos Aishwarya shared:
The pictures show Aishwarya sitting in the glam room, dressed in a black silk robe and holding a fan featuring L'Oréal's tagline, ‘I’m Worth It'. Makeup and hair artists can be seen styling her hair, doing her makeup, and in the end, dressing her up in the black ensemble she wore to close the show in Paris.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved the BTS photos of the actor and flooded the comments with compliments. One fan commented, “She is worth it, and she knows it.” Someone else wrote, “Queens aren't made. They're born. Beautiful beyond words, graceful beyond measure.” Another remarked, “Back again to show how it's done.”
An Instagram user commented, “There will never be another Aishwarya Rai.” A few others complimented the actor by posting comments like, “She is an icon,” “It's THEE Aishwarya Rai, you guys,” “They adore her over there. Understandable,” and “A Queen.”
Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari also couldn't help but gush over her and dropped heart emojis in the comments. Meanwhile, Shalini Passi commented, “Love.”
What did Aishwarya Rai wear?
Mohit Rai styled Aishwarya in a two-piece velvet gown with 3D fringe embroidery and a crystal-embellished cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection.
The black velvety ensemble features a plunging neckline that extends till her torso and a fitted silhouette with a cinched waist that hugs her curves and accentuates them tastefully. They further elevated the gown by draping it with a velvet cape, adorned along the borders with pearl and crystal embellishments.
Lastly, a diamond-encrusted crown, diamond rings, pumps that made Aishwarya's runway strut even more captivating, fiery red tresses, bold red lip, and striking glam rounded off the look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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