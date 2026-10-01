Quote of the day by Anushka Ranjan: ‘We need to start letting people be people and giving them a little bit more encouragement so they…'

Anushka Ranjan is one of the popular models and Indian actors who walked for designers like Manish Malhotra, Vikram Phadnis, Neeta Lulla, Pria Kataris Puri, Babita Malkani, Amy Billimoria, and many others. Married to Aditya Seal, Anushka celebrates her birthday on October 1 every year.

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On the occasion of her birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from one of her interviews with India Today, published on October 18, 2024. While speaking about her NGO initiative and women empowerment, she said, “We need to start letting people be people and giving them a little bit more encouragement so they can stand up for themselves without the fear of losing something.”