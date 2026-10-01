Quote of the day by Anushka Ranjan: ‘We need to start letting people be people and giving them a little bit more encouragement so they…'
Anushka’s words serve as a reminder that we should allow people to be themselves without constantly fearing judgment, rejection, or loss.
Anushka Ranjan is one of the popular models and Indian actors who walked for designers like Manish Malhotra, Vikram Phadnis, Neeta Lulla, Pria Kataris Puri, Babita Malkani, Amy Billimoria, and many others. Married to Aditya Seal, Anushka celebrates her birthday on October 1 every year.
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On the occasion of her birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from one of her interviews with India Today, published on October 18, 2024. While speaking about her NGO initiative and women empowerment, she said, “We need to start letting people be people and giving them a little bit more encouragement so they can stand up for themselves without the fear of losing something.”
What does Anushka Ranjan’s quote mean?
Anushka’s quote emphasises the importance of letting people be themselves rather than constantly judging them. She highlighted that society often conditions people to compromise their identity, opinions, or choices because they are afraid of losing opportunities, relationships, and acceptance. Her words also emphasised the importance of encouragement and support. She mentioned that when people feel secure and valued, they are more likely to speak up, set boundaries, and make decisions that are right for them rather than decisions driven by fear.
Why is Anushka Ranjan’s quote relevant today?
In today’s social media-driven world, people are often influenced by external opinions and may change their decisions in search of validation and acceptance. Her words can be understood as a call for greater emotional freedom and self-worth, encouraging people to express themselves, stand up for what they believe in and make independent choices without constantly fearing that doing so might cost them something important.
Who is Anushka Ranjan?
Born on October 1, Anushka Ranjan is an Indian actor and model who walked for designers like Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla. She is a daughter of Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan and has a younger sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.
She did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and later did a 2-year acting diploma from Whistling Woods International and a 1-year performing arts course from The ITA School of Performing Arts, followed by a 3-month course from Anupam Kher School of acting. She got married to Aditya Seal on November 21, 2021 in Mumbai.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More