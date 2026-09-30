Chef Ranveer Brar shares Punjabi-style chana dal masala recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar's chana dal masala is a rustic dish, perfect for when you crave some indulgent yet homely veg food; check out the detailed recipe.
If you are in search of a homely but rich and savoury dish to try, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has the perfect recipe: his grandma’s chana dal masala. The rustic dish has chana dal and coriander as the key ingredients. It requires prep time of approximately 10 minutes and cooking time of around 25 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For cooking dal
- 2-3 heaped tbsp ghee
- 2 cups chana dal (soaked)
- Salt to taste
- Water as required
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems (chopped)
- 2 green chillies (1 less spicy, 1 spicy, both chopped)
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
For masala
- 1 heaped tbsp coriander seeds
- Salt to taste
- 1 heaped tbsp dry fenugreek leaves
For paste
- ½ cup fresh coriander leaves (roughly chopped)
- 4-5 garlic cloves (roughly chopped)
- ½ inch ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)
- 1 green chilli
For chana dal masala
- 4-5 heaped tbsp ghee
- ¼ tsp carom seeds
- 4-5 fenugreek seeds
- Prepared paste
- ¼ cup fried onions
- Cooked dal
- Prepared masala
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Chilli oil
Method of preparation
For cooking chana dal
- In a pressure cooker, add ghee. Once it's hot, add soaked chana dal, salt to taste, water as required, tender coriander stems, green chillies, and turmeric powder. Give it a good mix.
- Cover it with the lid and cook for three to four whistles or until the dal is cooked.
- Keep it aside and let the pressure release gradually.
For masala
- In a pan, add coriander seeds and salt to taste. Roast for two to three minutes or until aromatic.
- Add dry fenugreek leaves and let them roast for a minute.
- Transfer the mixture to a mortar and pestle and grind it into a coarse powder.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For paste
- In a mixer grinder jar, add fresh coriander leaves, garlic, ginger, and green chilli.
- Now, grind it into a smooth paste and keep it aside for further use.
For chana dal masala
- In a handi, add ghee. Once it's hot, add carom seeds, fenugreek seeds and the prepared paste. Cook for a while or until the oil separates from the masala.
- Add fried onions, cooked dal and prepared masala. Let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until well-cooked.
- Transfer it to a serving bowl or dish and garnish it with coriander sprig and chilli oil.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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