Struggling to stay consistent with workouts? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 5 rules to make exercise part of your daily routine

Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, the co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy, is highlighting five rules that can help you make exercise a regular part of your life. In an Instagram video shared on September 28, the fitness coach shares simple ways to stay consistent with your fitness routine.

Staying consistent with fitness can be one of the biggest challenges, especially when motivation comes and goes. But if you want exercise to become a regular part of your life, it is less about feeling motivated every day and more about developing the mindset to keep showing up.

Show up no matter what The first rule to making fitness a consistent part of your lifestyle is simply to show up. No matter how motivated or tired you feel, making time for your workout and exercising regularly can help you build a sustainable routine. Raj highlights, “If you want to make exercise a regular part of your life, number one, regardless of how you feel, show up to exercise every day. It doesn't matter if you're feeling great, it doesn't matter if you're tired, if you're busy, if you're lazy, just show up.”

At least 10 minutes of movement The next step after showing up is to get at least 10 minutes of movement in. The type of workout you choose is entirely up to you. If you’re feeling energised and motivated, you can opt for a high-intensity session; if you’re not quite up for an intense workout, even a short walk or some gentle movement can count.

Raj explains, “Number two, once you show up, do at least 10 minutes of movement. And this can be anything. You can go for a walk, you can go for a jog, you can do some stretching, mobility yoga, whatever you feel like. But at the end of those 10 minutes, you decide whether you want to go on or whether you want to go back home. And if you decide to go back home, no guilt.”

Have clear intentions Your mindset and intentions play an important role in building consistency. Make a conscious decision to keep showing up, even on days when you feel less motivated or energetic. At the end of each workout, set the intention to return the next day and keep the routine going. The fitness coach stresses, “Number three, finish every workout with a clear intention of coming back again tomorrow. Actually tell yourself, ‘I will be back here again tomorrow and I will move again’.”

Acknowledge your efforts Acknowledging your efforts is an important part of the process. Give yourself credit for showing up and putting in the work, even on days when the workout feels challenging. Recognising your progress can boost motivation and encourage you to keep showing up, making consistency easier to maintain over time.

Raj notes, “Number four, be sure to acknowledge your efforts. Every time you work out, give yourself a tiny pat on the back. This can be a little treat. You can put something up on Instagram stories. You can share it with your friends. One way or the other, acknowledge that you've put in the work. Appreciate yourself.”

Repeat The final step is to repeat the process all over again. Fitness is not about being perfect or pushing yourself to the limit every day; it is about showing up, putting in the effort and staying consistent. The fitness coach highlights, “Number five, do this whole thing all over again tomorrow. If you can do these five things, slowly but surely, exercise will become a regular part of your life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.