Struggling to stay consistent with workouts? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 5 rules to make exercise part of your daily routine
Consistency matters more than intensity when it comes to fitness. Raj shares five rules that can help you stay motivated and show up every day.
Staying consistent with fitness can be one of the biggest challenges, especially when motivation comes and goes. But if you want exercise to become a regular part of your life, it is less about feeling motivated every day and more about developing the mindset to keep showing up.
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Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, the co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy, is highlighting five rules that can help you make exercise a regular part of your life. In an Instagram video shared on September 28, the fitness coach shares simple ways to stay consistent with your fitness routine.
Show up no matter what
The first rule to making fitness a consistent part of your lifestyle is simply to show up. No matter how motivated or tired you feel, making time for your workout and exercising regularly can help you build a sustainable routine. Raj highlights, “If you want to make exercise a regular part of your life, number one, regardless of how you feel, show up to exercise every day. It doesn't matter if you're feeling great, it doesn't matter if you're tired, if you're busy, if you're lazy, just show up.”
At least 10 minutes of movement
The next step after showing up is to get at least 10 minutes of movement in. The type of workout you choose is entirely up to you. If you’re feeling energised and motivated, you can opt for a high-intensity session; if you’re not quite up for an intense workout, even a short walk or some gentle movement can count.
Raj explains, “Number two, once you show up, do at least 10 minutes of movement. And this can be anything. You can go for a walk, you can go for a jog, you can do some stretching, mobility yoga, whatever you feel like. But at the end of those 10 minutes, you decide whether you want to go on or whether you want to go back home. And if you decide to go back home, no guilt.”
Have clear intentions
Your mindset and intentions play an important role in building consistency. Make a conscious decision to keep showing up, even on days when you feel less motivated or energetic. At the end of each workout, set the intention to return the next day and keep the routine going. The fitness coach stresses, “Number three, finish every workout with a clear intention of coming back again tomorrow. Actually tell yourself, ‘I will be back here again tomorrow and I will move again’.”
Acknowledge your efforts
Acknowledging your efforts is an important part of the process. Give yourself credit for showing up and putting in the work, even on days when the workout feels challenging. Recognising your progress can boost motivation and encourage you to keep showing up, making consistency easier to maintain over time.
Raj notes, “Number four, be sure to acknowledge your efforts. Every time you work out, give yourself a tiny pat on the back. This can be a little treat. You can put something up on Instagram stories. You can share it with your friends. One way or the other, acknowledge that you've put in the work. Appreciate yourself.”
Repeat
The final step is to repeat the process all over again. Fitness is not about being perfect or pushing yourself to the limit every day; it is about showing up, putting in the effort and staying consistent. The fitness coach highlights, “Number five, do this whole thing all over again tomorrow. If you can do these five things, slowly but surely, exercise will become a regular part of your life.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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