Indians turn to travel for motivation, personal growth and wellbeing: Report

New Delhi, As many as 81 per cent of Indian travellers say having a trip on the calendar gives them a purpose to work towards, highlighting travel's growing role in personal wellbeing and motivation, according to Hilton's 2027 Trends Report.

The report, based on a global survey of more than 14,000 travellers across 14 markets including over 1,000 Indians found that Indian travellers are increasingly moving away from pursuing a "perfect holiday" and prioritising experiences that offer flexibility, personal growth, wellbeing and authenticity.

The key trends shaping travel in 2027 include the travel trust equation, growth getaways, wellness rewired and the micro-travel mindset.

Over 52 per cent of Indian respondents feel pressure to get every detail of their trip right, while 41 per cent are now planning experiences based on their intrinsic preferences, indicating a shift towards more personalised and rewarding travel experiences.

Similarly, the report found that 42 per cent of Indians have travelled solo to meet friends or family at their destination, reflecting a growing preference for travel that combines independence with meaningful social connections.

The study also found that Indian travellers continue to place significant value on human expertise when planning their holidays.

Around 69 per cent of Indian travellers trust hotel staff as a travel-planning resource. Among those who trust their family the most, nearly one in six non-parents say their mother is their most trusted source of travel advice.

Travel is increasingly viewed as a means of personal growth, with 50 per cent of Indians saying travel has helped them discover new interests or passions.

The report also found wellbeing to be another important factor shaping travel decisions.

Around 82 per cent of Indian travellers actively seek experiences that calm the body and reset the nervous system, while 86 per cent say travel enables them to recharge mentally and physically in ways they cannot easily achieve at home.

Indian travellers are also embracing shorter trips, with 80 per cent saying they like to plan travel that allows them to experience a lot in a short amount of time.

"The Great Rebalance marks a shift from passive tourism to experiences with personal purpose, with travellers increasingly looking to engage more deeply with the places they visit," said Ben George, senior vice president and commercial director, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

"Across Asia Pacific, travellers want to return from their travels with something lasting a new perspective, a deeper connection, or a renewed sense of wellbeing," he added.

Besides India, the survey covered travellers in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the UK, Germany, Turkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.