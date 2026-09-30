Is fruit juice bad for you? Gastroenterologist and dietician debunk myths, share which fruits are safe for weight loss

Think fruit is the secret enemy no. 1 for your waistline? Are you terrified that late-night banana is going straight to your thighs, or that blending your morning smoothie completely 'destroys' the fibre? Hold that banana! This week on HT Health Talk, we’re cutting through the wellness noise to deliver the ultimate fruit reality check. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine

HT Lifestyle asked dietitian Sweety Rana, dietetics department, Park Grecian Hospital, Park Hospitals, Mohali and Dr Rajesh Puri, vice chairman, gastroenterology, Medanta, Gurugram, to tackle the most chaotic health debates on your feed. From whether low-GI fruits can actually help manage PCOS and blood sugar spikes, to the real truth about fructose, fatty liver, and late-night fruit cravings— we’ve got the answers.

Plus, find out if your 'healthy' workout smoothie is actually missing a vital ingredient, and which fruits won't turn your gut into a bloated balloon if you have IBS. Stop stressing over natural sugar and get the science-backed facts below:

1. Which low-GI fruits are safest for blood sugar management, and what is the ideal serving size per sitting to avoid glucose spikes? For people managing blood sugar, whole fruits with a low to moderate glycaemic index (GI), such as berries, apples, pears, oranges, guava and kiwi, can be good choices. However, the overall carbohydrate content and portion size matter as much as the GI. A practical serving is generally one small whole fruit or around ½–1 cup of cut fruit, depending on the fruit and individual requirements. Whole fruit is preferable to juice because its fibre slows digestion and absorption. People with diabetes should also consider their overall meal composition, medication and individual glucose response rather than avoiding fruit altogether.

2. Does the high fructose content in fruit slow down weight loss, and which low-calorie fruits provide the best satiety? The naturally occurring fructose in whole fruit does not, by itself, prevent weight loss. Whole fruits also provide fibre, water, vitamins and minerals, which can support fullness and make them a useful part of a calorie-controlled diet. Fruits such as guava, apples, oranges, pears, watermelon and berries are relatively low in calories and can contribute to satiety. The concern is greater with large quantities of fruit juice, sweetened fruit products or calorie-dense smoothies, where it is easier to consume more calories without feeling equally full. For weight management, portion size and total dietary intake remain more important than avoiding fructose from whole fruit. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

3. How many fruit servings do growing kids need daily, and how can parents balance whole fruit vs 100 percent fruit juice without overloading them with sugar? Growing children need fruit as part of a varied diet, but the exact requirement depends on age, energy needs and overall dietary pattern. As a general approach, children can have around 1–2 servings of whole fruit a day, alongside vegetables and other nutrient-dense foods. Whole fruit should be the primary choice because it provides fibre and requires chewing, which can support satiety. Even 100 percent fruit juice contains naturally occurring sugars, but provides less fibre and is easier to overconsume. If offered, juice should be limited in quantity and not replace whole fruit. Water and whole fruit should remain the everyday staples.

4. For seniors with digestive sensitivity or difficulty chewing, are soft or blended fruits as nutritionally beneficial as whole fresh fruit? Soft or blended fruits can still provide many of the same vitamins, minerals and plant compounds found in whole fruit, making them useful for older adults who have difficulty chewing or swallowing. However, preparation matters. Blending does not remove fibre, although it changes its physical structure and makes the food easier to consume quickly. If possible, whole or naturally soft fruits, such as bananas, ripe papaya, stewed apple, or soft pear, can be included. Seniors with digestive problems should choose fruits based on their individual tolerance. For those with swallowing difficulties, texture should also be guided by a healthcare professional to reduce the risk of aspiration.