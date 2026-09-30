Anne Hathaway glows in a bump-hugging black lace mermaid gown by Prabal Gurung at Verity New York premiere. Watch
At the premiere of Verity, Anne Hathaway dazzled in a Prabal Gurung gown with floral embroidery and a striking tulle cape.
Anne Hathaway stepped out glowing and pregnant for the New York City premiere of her upcoming film, Verity, with co-stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett on September 29. The actor hit the red carpet in a dazzling black ensemble. Let's decode her look:
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Anne Hathaway at the Verity New York premiere
This year has been packed for Anne Hathaway. After Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and The Odyssey, she will now be seen in Verity, a psychological thriller directed based on Colleen Hoover's novel.
Since announcing her pregnancy, Anne has been serving one incredible pregnancy look after another at the premieres of all her films this year. And, last night, for Verity, she hit the red carpet in black at the AMC Lincoln Square 13.
The 43-year-old actor, who is pregnant and expecting her third baby with her husband, Adam Shulman, took maternity style to a new level in a black lace mermaid-cut gown with a sheer, glittery cape detail. The ensemble is by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.
The details and styling
Styled by Erin Walsh, the Atelier Prabal Gurung gown features black shredded chiffon floral embroidery on the bodice, crystal bead embellishments embroidered all over, a sweetheart neckline, a pleated tulle skirt embroidered with sequins, and a form-fitting silhouette with a mermaid cut on the skirt.
Erin styled the strapless, plunging-neck gown with a matching tulle cape attached to the back of the gown and featuring shimmering sequin embroidery and a long train that cascaded down her back to create a dreamy image.
For her glam, the actor opted for a simple bronze eye with a nude matte lip, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, and soft contouring. She styled her long brunette hair in a half-up, half-down style, creating a sleek, modern look. Lastly, she accessorised the ensemble with a diamond bracelet, statement rings encrusted with precious diamonds, and teardrop-shaped earrings.
About Verity
In Verity, Anne Hathaway stars as author Verity Crawford alongside Dakota Johnson (Lowen) and Josh Hartnett. The Colleen Hoover movie adaptation, which is based on her 2018 novel of the same name, arrives in theatres on October 2. The film tells the story of struggling writer Lowen, who is on the verge of financial ruin and lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to finish a successful series by the titular bestselling author Verity. Hartnett plays Verity’s husband, Jeremy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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