Anne Hathaway glows in a bump-hugging black lace mermaid gown by Prabal Gurung at Verity New York premiere. Watch

Anne Hathaway stepped out glowing and pregnant for the New York City premiere of her upcoming film, Verity, with co-stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett on September 29. The actor hit the red carpet in a dazzling black ensemble. Let's decode her look:

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Anne Hathaway at the Verity New York premiere This year has been packed for Anne Hathaway. After Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and The Odyssey, she will now be seen in Verity, a psychological thriller directed based on Colleen Hoover's novel.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Anne has been serving one incredible pregnancy look after another at the premieres of all her films this year. And, last night, for Verity, she hit the red carpet in black at the AMC Lincoln Square 13.