Why heavy makeup is losing its appeal: Drishti Madnani on Gen Z, skinimalism and the glass-skin trend

The definition of beauty is changing, and makeup is no longer simply about covering imperfections or creating a perfectly sculpted face. From skin tints and tinted moisturisers to glass-skin finishes and skincare-infused makeup, consumers are increasingly looking for products that enhance their natural features rather than mask them. Heavy makeup is losing its appeal says makeup expert Drishti Madnani (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Makeup expert and co-founder of Shryoan Cosmetics, Drishti Madnani has closely observed this shift through her work with clients across different age groups and skin types. With nearly a decade of experience in the makeup industry, she believes the focus is gradually moving from heavy, layered makeup towards lightweight, comfortable and more personalised beauty routines.

In a conversation with HT Shop Now, Drishti spoke about the growing popularity of skinimalism, why Gen Z is particularly drawn to glass-skin makeup, and how changing camera technology has influenced the way makeup is applied.

She also spoke about the changing attitude of men towards skincare and grooming, Shreyan’s focus on making quality makeup more accessible, and the brand’s plans to enter skincare.

Here is the detailed interview with Makeup Expert Drishti Madnani

Q: What are the biggest makeup trends you see shaping the Indian beauty market right now? And which trends do you think will have staying power beyond social media?

Drishti Madnani: The biggest change happening in the beauty industry right now is that people are moving away from heavy, cakey, full-face makeup and opting for a more natural look.

People want to feel comfortable in their makeup rather than simply applying whatever they see trending. Earlier, makeup often felt heavy because of the many layers. Clients and consumers would often feel like there was something sitting on their face, which was uncomfortable.

Now, people are moving towards the “less is more” approach. Glass-skin makeup, for instance, has been trending a lot. People are choosing skin tints and tinted moisturisers instead of full-coverage foundations. They want to look like themselves while still feeling confident with a little makeup.

Q: Do you think the shift towards skinimalism is affecting brands that continue to focus on foundations? Is it a challenge for them?

Drishti Madnani: What I see brands doing right now is adapting their foundations as well. They are moving from traditional full-coverage formulas towards lightweight foundations, skin tints and moisturiser-based foundations.

Of course, full-coverage foundations are still being sold and promoted. There is still a consumer base that prefers them. If you told someone in 2016 that we would eventually be selling mostly lightweight foundations, skin tints or moisturiser-based foundations, they might wonder why. But preferences change with every generation.

The younger population is moving towards lighter makeup, while there are still many people who prefer traditional full-coverage foundations.

Q: There are still women in their 60s who prefer to wear makeup. What have you observed among mature clients?

Drishti Madnani: I’ve worked with many mothers who are getting ready for their children’s weddings and still specifically ask for full coverage. They often say they don’t want their wrinkles or imperfections to be visible.

That insecurity still exists among some people in that age group. They want their imperfections to be completely covered.

Q: And how difficult is it to convince them to go for lighter makeup?

Drishti Madnani: It can be challenging, but you can explain it to them in a way that makes them comfortable. I tell them that even if we use less makeup, they can still look their best.

It’s not that we’re not using foundation. We are using it, but just a little less, especially around wrinkles, under-eye darkness or pigmentation.

Earlier, makeup was often very heavy because it had to look good on television. Before the era of high-resolution screens and cameras, heavy makeup used to translate better on camera.

Now we have 4K and even 5K cameras, so you don’t need that much makeup. Photos and videos already capture details beautifully, and heavy makeup is often unnecessary.

I usually photograph my clients after doing their makeup and show them the result. I tell them, “I have done your makeup; it’s just not the way you used to do it. But you still look your best.”

Q: Social media and influencers promote almost every makeup product today. Do you think there are products consumers should stop blindly buying just because they are trending on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube?

Drishti Madnani: I think people are using too many matte products. I understand that we live in a country where heat and humidity are major factors, but going completely matte isn’t always necessary.

People are using completely mattifying setting sprays, compact powders, loose powders, matte lipsticks and so on. Just because someone has oily or combination skin and lives in a hot and humid climate doesn’t mean their entire makeup needs to be matte.

I think a combination of finishes works better. The completely matte makeup trend is something people need to stop blindly running after.

Q: But do you think matte makeup will ever completely go away?

Drishti Madnani: Probably not, mainly because of the weather we experience in India. People will continue to prefer it. But you can use a mattifying setting spray with other products without making the entire look completely matte.

Q: What about Gen Z?

Drishti Madnani: For Gen Z, glass skin is everything. No matter what their skin type is, their goal is to achieve a glass-skin look.

Even when someone has oily skin, they want to make it look even more dewy. I often tell them, “You already have glass skin because your natural oil is giving you that glow!”

But convincing them can be difficult because they are very opinionated about what they want. They don’t always want to understand the science behind their skin type or how the look is actually achieved. They simply want glass skin.

Q: But Gen Z has also become much more experimental with makeup.

Drishti Madnani: Definitely. Social media is extremely powerful right now. If an influencer recommends a particular product, people often go and buy it without considering whether it suits their skin tone or skin type.

I feel people should first understand themselves and their skin type before blindly following trends set by influencers or brands.

Q: Men are also becoming more interested in skincare, grooming and even makeup. Do you think this is changing the beauty industry?

Drishti Madnani: Definitely. Earlier, skincare and makeup were largely seen as things meant for women. Now men are becoming more interested in understanding their skin and makeup, and they are becoming more comfortable with it.

For years, we heard things like, “Your father doesn’t like makeup,” “Your husband doesn’t like makeup,” or “Your brother doesn’t like makeup.” Men at different stages of life were simply not expected to be interested in makeup because they weren’t very aware of what it actually involved.

Now things are changing.

I also do groom makeup, and many grooms are very clear that they simply want to look presentable. Makeup today is more about looking polished rather than changing your face.

When a man understands skincare and makeup, he can better understand why women use these products as well.

I’ve seen many men become more comfortable with skincare. Even my husband follows a skincare routine with me. So I definitely believe men are ready to evolve within the beauty industry.

Q: You are a makeup expert yourself, so how did Shryoan come into the picture? What is the USP of the brand, and where do you see it going over the next five years?

There are already established brands such as Maybelline and Lakmé. What makes Shreyan different?

Drishti Madnani: Most brands have products such as lipsticks that generally fall into the ₹500– ₹1,000 price range. Then there are brands that are more affordable, and that is where we come in.

As an industry expert at Shryoan, I believe quality should never be compromised, regardless of the price point.

Despite the price, the consumer should receive a quality product. Of course, a ₹200 lipstick and a ₹1,000 lipstick may be different in terms of pricing and formulation, but even an affordable product should provide good quality. Since I joined the brand, my focus has been on changing the brand’s identity towards offering high-quality products at affordable prices.

I have almost 10 years of experience in the makeup industry. Through that experience, I understand what clients want because I interact with them almost every day. I know their needs when it comes to lipsticks, skincare, makeup routines and other products.

Not everyone can afford a ₹1,000 lipstick. If someone can get a good-quality lipstick at an affordable price, with ingredients that are suitable for their skin, they should have that option.

That is the gap I want to fill. A ₹200 lipstick can also perform well. It shouldn’t be judged only by its price; it should be about the quality of the product and its ingredients.

Q: We’ve also seen people embracing visible skin texture and freckles. Freckles were recently trending, even though they aren’t traditionally associated with Indian skin. Do you think the definition of flawless makeup has changed?

Are people becoming more accepting of their natural skin, complexion and texture?

Drishti Madnani: Absolutely. Earlier, the idea of makeup was often about hiding everything—lines, fine lines, dark circles, acne marks and other imperfections.

We were almost expecting makeup to do what a dermatologist does. But now people understand that makeup cannot fix something that requires dermatological treatment.

People are becoming more comfortable with their natural texture. If you have pores, no matter how much pore-filling primer or skincare you use, they will eventually become visible. Makeup can temporarily blur or conceal texture, but it cannot permanently change it.

Now people are becoming more comfortable with the idea that their pores, dark circles or acne marks may still be slightly visible—and that’s okay.

Recently, I worked with a bride who had a lot of acne marks. She was very clear that she didn’t want heavy, layered makeup. She wanted to look like herself and didn’t want her face to be completely transformed.

She told me that even if her acne marks were slightly visible, she was okay with that.

I think that shows a growing sense of confidence and acceptance.

Q: What makeup tips or products would you suggest for someone who wants makeup to last through long office hours without looking heavy or patchy?

Drishti Madnani: Tinted moisturisers and tinted sunscreens are great options. Skincare-infused makeup is also very much in trend right now.

A tinted sunscreen can protect your skin while giving you a slightly more even complexion. It doesn’t completely cover everything; it simply gives you a more polished look, which is ideal for the office.

For the lips, I would suggest a comfortable lip balm or lipstick that can be worn for several hours without drying or cracking the lips. People are increasingly looking for comfortable formulas that last around three to four hours rather than necessarily expecting eight to ten hours of wear.

Cream blush is also very popular right now. However, people often complain that cream blush disappears after some time. Since cream products generally benefit from being set with powder, applying a little compact or loose powder over the blush can help make it last longer.

So, a tinted sunscreen or moisturiser, blush, lipstick and compact or loose powder are enough for an everyday office look. If someone wants to add more, they can use mascara or fill in their brows.

Q: Is there any makeup trend or product that you wish would disappear forever?

Drishti Madnani: I recently came across something called an oil-sucking spray. It is meant for people with oily skin who experience a lot of oil on their face. You spray it on your face, and it makes your entire makeup look matte.

But the problem is that the makeup can become cakey after using it.

Why would you want your makeup to look cakey when you can simply use blotting paper to remove excess oil or use a compact powder for a quick touch-up?

I feel these kinds of products can sometimes be gimmicks to sell something new when there are already simple and effective alternatives.

Q: Is Shryoan planning to enter the men’s grooming space in the near future?

Drishti Madnani: We do have plans to enter skincare after makeup, but not specifically men’s grooming products at this stage.

Q: What is one underrated or overrated makeup product, in your opinion?

Drishti Madnani: I wouldn’t really call anything overrated. I have so much makeup that it’s difficult for me to say whether something I own is overrated or not!

But I think bronzer is actually underrated. People don’t fully understand what a bronzer is, so they don’t use it.

I haven’t seen many Indian brands focusing on bronzers because people here still don’t always understand the difference between a bronzer and a contour.

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