Best setting sprays you should have in your makeup vanity: Top 8 picks to buy on sale

Setting sprays do the most underrated yet crucial task in your entire makeup setup. As the name suggests, they lock in your makeup and prevent it from melting down. Setting spray also reduces creasing and smudging, and blends makeup, giving it a subtle shine. And if you are a makeup enthusiast, you must have a setting spray in your vanity kit. 8 Makeup setting sprays to keep your makeup intact (Pexels) This Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can choose from a wide assortment of setting sprays at a discount of up to 40%. Here is a list of the top 8 options on sale to pick from.

L'Oréal Paris Infaillible 3-Second Setting Mist locks makeup instantly with a fine, lightweight spray that dries in seconds. This setting spray helps control oil, prevents creasing, and keeps makeup fresh for up to 24 hours. Its breathable formula feels comfortable on the skin and works well for long days or events. Users love its quick-dry technology and even mist, often sharing that it keeps makeup intact through heat, humidity, and busy schedules.

MARS Long Lasting Makeup Fixer Spray helps seal makeup while delivering a natural, non-sticky finish. Its lightweight formula reduces makeup transfer and fading, making it ideal for daily wear. The spray refreshes the skin and blends makeup layers seamlessly. Users mention its affordable price and impressive hold, with many saying it performs like high-end fixers and keeps their base fresh for hours without feeling heavy.

Maybelline New York Setting Spray sets makeup effectively while maintaining a natural skin-like finish. It helps prevent melting, smudging, and fading throughout the day. The quick-absorbing formula feels light and comfortable, even on sensitive skin. Customers appreciate its reliable performance and easy availability, often noting that it extends makeup wear noticeably and gives a smooth, polished look without dulling foundation or blush.

Swiss Beauty Select High on Glow Hydrating Fixer enhances makeup longevity while adding a healthy, radiant glow. Infused with hydrating ingredients, it refreshes the skin and prevents makeup from looking dry or cakey. The mist blends powders beautifully and boosts luminosity. Customers love the dewy finish and hydration, frequently sharing that it revives dull makeup and gives skin a fresh, glowing appearance all day.

PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer Spray delivers professional-level makeup hold with a micro-fine mist. It helps makeup stay transfer-resistant and flawless for extended hours. The lightweight, fast-drying formula suits both everyday and bridal makeup. Customers praise its salon-like performance, often stating that it locks makeup perfectly, smooths powdery textures, and keeps their look intact through long shoots and special occasions.

d’Alba Piedmont Italian White Truffle Spray is a luxury mist that sets makeup while deeply nourishing the skin. Enriched with Italian white truffle extract, it hydrates, soothes, and adds a subtle glow. It can be used before or after makeup for a fresh finish. Customers highlight its skincare benefits, premium feel, and radiant effect, often saying it improves skin texture while extending makeup wear.

Lakmé Absolute Made to Last Setting Spray helps keep makeup fresh, smudge-free, and long-wearing. The fine mist settles makeup evenly without disturbing the base. Its comfortable formula works well in humid conditions and for long days. Customers appreciate its dependable hold and balanced finish, frequently mentioning that it keeps makeup intact for hours while still feeling light and breathable on the skin.

FAQ – Setting Spray What does a setting spray do? A setting spray locks makeup in place, reduces smudging, and extends wear time. How do I use setting spray correctly? Hold the bottle 8–10 inches away, close your eyes, and spray evenly over the face. Should I use setting spray before or after makeup? Most setting sprays are used after makeup, but some can be used before and after. Is setting spray suitable for all skin types? Yes, but choose mattifying sprays for oily skin and hydrating sprays for dry skin. Can I use setting spray daily? Yes, setting sprays are safe for daily use when chosen according to your skin type.