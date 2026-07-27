Want to show your pets the world? Check out this air travel guide for flying with your furry companions stress-free

Every pet parent knows the feeling: the excitement of planning a holiday is often overshadowed by the guilt of leaving your furry companion behind. Between scrambling to find a trusted pet sitter and watching those heartbreaking puppy eyes follow you as you pack your bags, travelling can feel bittersweet. But what if your pet could come along for the adventure instead? Contrary to popular belief, flying with pets is possible in India, as long as you follow your airline's guidelines.

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A travel blogger who goes by Travelling Tailz and regularly shares pet-friendly travel tips on social media is breaking down the essentials of flying with your furry companion. In an Instagram video shared on April 28, the creator walks viewers through Air India's pet travel guidelines, covering everything from weight limits and required documents to carrier requirements and in-cabin travel, making air travel with pets far less daunting.