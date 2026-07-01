Australian man shares his experience traveling through Northeast India: Here's his verdict on each state he visited
Northeastern India offers a vibrant mix of nature, heritage and indigenous culture that contributes to its unique charm. Christian shares his experience.
Those who have travelled through Northeast India often agree on one thing – no other region in the country feels quite the same. Home to dramatic landscapes, vibrant indigenous cultures, and centuries of rich tradition and heritage, each of its states has a distinct identity. If you've been thinking about exploring this corner of India, here's what an Australian travel creator discovered during his journey across the region.
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Christian Betzmann, a luxury travel creator from Sydney, Australia, has shared his unforgettable journey across Northeast India. In an Instagram post uploaded on March 24, he documents his travels through the region, highlighting the landscapes, cultures, traditions, and experiences that captivated him the most.
Meghalaya
Christian describes Meghalaya as a hidden paradise unlike anywhere else in India. From its crystal-clear rivers to its mysterious caves, every corner fuelled his sense of adventure, while the ingenious living root bridges left a lasting impression on him.
Assam
Chris found Assam utterly enchanting, with its vast tea estates carpeting the state in lush greenery. Beyond the picturesque landscapes, he was fascinated by the majestic one-horned rhinoceros and the thrilling rhino safaris that offered a rare glimpse of the species in its natural habitat.
Nagaland
For Chris, Nagaland offered one of the most authentic and distinctive experiences of his journey through India. The travel creator was deeply fascinated by the state's rich tribal heritage and vibrant traditions. A highlight of his visit was attending Nagaland's iconic Hornbill Festival, where Naga tribes come together to celebrate their cultural heritage through indigenous sports, traditional dances, handcrafted art, folk music, and authentic local cuisine.
Manipur
Manipur left Christian in awe with its serene natural beauty and rich cultural traditions. At the breathtaking Loktak Lake, he enjoyed a peaceful boat ride through shimmering blue waters dotted with lush, circular masses of floating vegetation that resemble tiny islands. Beyond its scenic landscapes, he also immersed himself in the state's heritage by experiencing Manipur's traditional martial arts.
Mizoram
According to the travel creator, Mizoram is one of India's most underrated and least-explored states. He was struck by its tranquil atmosphere, where picturesque villages are nestled amid rolling hills blanketed in lush greenery. For him, the state's untouched landscapes and quiet charm made it one of the most peaceful destinations of his journey.
Tripura
Tripura offered Christian a journey through the state's rich royal legacy. He explored the magnificent palaces and residences of the Manikya dynasty, delving into the history, culture, and heritage that have shaped the region over centuries. Beyond its historical landmarks, he found Tripura to be remarkably serene and according to him, it is one of India's most beautiful yet underrated destinations.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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