Australian traveller praises hospitality of Northeast India after 3 weeks in Meghalaya: ‘Wouldn't take any money’

Lewis Pullman, a 23-year-old travel content creator from Australia, took to Instagram on April 16 to issue a ‘warning’ about his three-week journey through Northeast India. In the video, titled 'Northeast is full of scams', Lewis said that the state of Meghalaya was an 'absolute scamming state', before listing the 'three biggest scams' he encountered. Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India' Lewis Pullman, an Australian travel creator, praised Meghalaya for its hospitality. His video highlights the warmth of locals, showcasing experiences that defy typical tourist norms. (Instagram/ lewispullman_)

However, as viewers quickly realised, Lewis’ use of the word 'scam' was a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the local people's overwhelming, ‘unreal’ hospitality.

The 'scams' of Meghalaya Lewis, whose Instagram bio describes him as an 'Aussie hitchhiking the world', detailed three specific experiences that defied his expectations of typical tourist interactions: from the refusal of payment to the 'captive' hospitality.

Lewis said that he hired a trekking guide with a pre-arranged fee. "Firstly, agreed on a price for a trekking guide, ₹2,000. He (the guide) spent seven hours with me, invited me into his family home for dinner... and then when I tried to pay him, he didn't accept any cash, wouldn't take my money," Lewis explained.

While hitchhiking, Lewis shared that he was invited for a quick drink that turned into a multi-day stay: "Got picked up by this couple while hitchhiking, 10 minutes in, they said, 'Oh, why don't you come for a cup of tea?'... Three days later, mate, they finally let me go after feeding me the most delicious meals I've ever had and giving me a bed for two nights."

Lewis’ final 'complaint' focused on the ease of travel in the region. "The one that pisses me off the most, mate: hitchhiking. Can't even get any time in my own thoughts. Can't even struggle with it because the first car to go past always stops for me, mate," he said.