India’s Northeast: Where nature, progress, people breathe together

There are journeys that fill the mind, and there are journeys that fill the soul. My recent visit to Assam and Meghalaya was both. It was an experience that left me deeply moved and profoundly inspired. The Mawmluh Cave’s narrow opening leads to a passage carved over 4,200 years — a subterranean archive of Earth’s memory, with vast chambers, narrow passages, and underground streams merging in rhythm. (Shutterstock)

The breathtaking beauty of the Northeast is matched only by the warmth, simplicity, and indomitable spirit of its people, who have left a lasting impression on me. I return home from this visit with a renewed resolve to work even harder and with greater rigour for the region’s progress and prosperity.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, the government of India is transforming the Northeast into a vibrant centre of connectivity, culture, and commerce. Had it not been for his farsighted vision and ability to turn challenges into opportunities, this resurgence of hope and possibility might still have remained a distant dream.

As the region turns from being landlocked to land-linked, one can feel the pulse of transformation where development walks hand in hand with inclusivity and dignity.

The trip began on a high note with an enterprising visit to the Mushroom Development Centre in Upper Shillong, a quiet revolution in the heart of Meghalaya, where science and community have joined hands to transform rural livelihoods. Established in 1982 under the North Eastern Council, it now houses the newly set up Shiitake Mushroom Production and Training Centre, producing nearly 1.5 lakh sawdust blocks each year, each capable of yielding a kilogram of shiitake mushrooms valued at up to ₹1,000 in the market.

Beyond the numbers, what stayed with me were the faces and stories of the farmers I met, their eyes gleaming with pride as they spoke of how this initiative is driven by a purpose of creating dignified livelihoods, nurturing green entrepreneurship, and growing a truly atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Northeast envisioned by the PM.

My next stop had me amidst the clouds of Sohra, and it truly felt like stepping into another world. When I opened the balcony door of my room, the clouds came waltzing in, as if in a rush to cradle me and welcome me to the heaven that is Meghalaya, in every sense, “an abode of clouds”.

Among the most profound moments of my journey was walking across Meghalaya’s living root bridges in Rangthylliang, an experience that truly transcends time and imagination.

The three-hour trek through dense forests and gentle streams felt eternal, as though Mother Nature herself were embracing humankind to guide, to nurture, and to guard. The bridge stretched nearly 175 ft in length and six ft in breadth, woven entirely from the aerial roots of ancient rubber fig trees.

To walk upon it was to tread on the breathing architecture of resilience and creativity — as if Mother Nature herself provided a pathway to meet, to connect, and to coexist. For it is she who protects and provides; and within her labyrinth, upon her sacred soil, we are reminded of our oldest duty to preserve, to protect, to worship and to be grateful.

As I walked across the bridge, guided by our wonderful local guide Morning Star, whose name itself seemed to light the path ahead, and Laborious Syiem, whose deep connection with the land spoke volumes, sharing stories of how these bridges are living bonds between generations. I felt the forest itself breathing with us, having a dialogue between humanity and the earth, participating in the art of weaving and training jingkieng jri (living root bridges). These bridges stand strong for centuries, a living testament to the truth that patience and balance with nature outlast haste and human conquest.

In Sohra, I laid the foundation stone for a project close to my heart, the Integrated Sohra Tourism Circuit under PM-DevINE, a ₹233-crore project that embodies much more than just infrastructure. Conceived together with my friend, the chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, under the meticulous guidance of our PM, this initiative embodies a collective dream to make Sohra a multi-day experiential destination, where every traveller’s first smile becomes the first income earned by a local family.

With its upcoming Sohra Experience Centre, eco-parks, and cultural precincts, this circuit will be a model of sustainable tourism rooted in pride and dignity for all.

After the root bridge excursion, the explorer in me yearned to journey even deeper into the heart of nature’s mysteries. That spirit led me to venture into Mawmluh Cave, where silence itself speaks. As I set off, the cave’s narrow opening welcomed me into a passage carved over 4,200 years, a subterranean archive of Earth’s memory, with vast chambers, narrow passages, and underground streams merging in rhythm. Stretching over seven km through limestone, the cave is internationally recognised as the geological marker of the Meghalayan Age. I walked almost three kilometres into its ancient depths, following the carved path of water and rock. Untouched by human hands and lit only by the gentle shimmer of water on stone, it felt like entering the womb of the Earth itself. The slow dripping of water forming stalactites and stalagmites, and the moon-milk formations glowing faintly on the walls, each movement was time incarnate, reminding us that we are but fleeting visitors in her grand, ongoing creation.

Halfway in, I paused and meditated, surrounded by stillness so deep it felt eternal. In that moment of tranquillity, I felt a light radiating from something deeper, a metaphor for India’s own growth journey. Our emergence as Vishwaguru is accompanied by the gradual unfolding of long-held potential, like a light once dormant now rising to guide others. My cave coach, the extraordinary Bob Ryan, now 81 years old and caving since the age of 18, led the way with calm and expert assurance. The dusk led us to the rhythmic echoes of the Shillong Chamber Choir, whose every note reminded us that tourism in the Northeast is not about sightseeing; it is about soul-seeing.

In Guwahati, I inaugurated the North Eastern Science and Technology (NEST) Cluster at IIT Guwahati and laid the foundation stones for ₹635 crore worth of development projects across Assam, from schools and bridges to industrial estates that will nurture youth-led enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and community based tourism. The NEST Cluster will serve as the beating heart of innovation for the region, connecting research, local entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods to create an ecosystem of opportunity. These are not just projects; they are promises of transformation, inclusion, and pride, built on the foundation of PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to the Northeast.

As connectivity deepens through new air routes, highways, and digital corridors, the Northeast is emerging as India’s natural gateway to Southeast Asia. Under the PM’s vision of Act East, Act Fast, Act First, this region is not just the frontier of India, it is now its forward face. For every explorer, the Northeast is not just a place to visit but a way to imbibe nature and build oneself inside out. The eight wonders that our PM reveres as the ashtalakshmi are not merely corners of a map; they are the precious gems in Bharat’s crown, each radiating its own light. As we cherish, preserve, and promote these wonders, we strengthen not only the region’s growth but also the spirit of a New Bharat, proud, inclusive, and connected to its roots.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is minister for communications and development of north eastern region. The views expressed are personal