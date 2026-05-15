Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India'

In a digital landscape often dominated by cautionary tales and sensationalised travel warnings, Singaporean fitness influencer and content creator Tyen Rasif is offering a different perspective. Also read | Dutch woman travelling solo in India gets stranded on highway after flat tyre, then 3 strangers step in. Watch Singapore’s Tyen Rasif slams 'bad publicity' on India, shares glimpses of her vibrant trip to the country. (Instagram/ tyenrasif)

In a May 12 Instagram video about 'The India I was warned about vs the India I experienced', Tyen documented her journey through northern India, sparking conversation about the reality of tourism in the country. She said, "India gets so much bad publicity online. Especially growing up in Singapore, a part of me has always wanted to experience it for myself instead of just believing what I’d heard. Here’s my honest experience travelling through Northern India."

A tale of two Indias The video began with Tyen’s 'warning about' reality: shots of her covering her face to shield against dust, the chaotic hum of north Indian traffic, and the sheer sensory overload that comes with navigating crowded urban centres. She candidly acknowledged the 'staring' from locals and the presence of litter on the streets, admitting that those seeking a 'chill, relaxing experience' might find themselves overwhelmed.

However, the tone quickly shifted as the reel transitions into a vibrant montage of her actual experience. Tyen showcased the breathtaking architectural heritage of India, featuring the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra, the intricate, Instagrammable corridors of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, the historical depth of Delhi’s Qutub Minar.

"It was one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen," Tyen wrote in her caption, adding, “There is history, culture, and story EVERYWHERE. I’ve never seen cities so vibrant and full of colour.” Also read | ‘Lots of animals everywhere’: Travel vlogger shares 10 truths about India from her 6-week solo journey