‘Lots of animals everywhere’: Travel vlogger shares 10 truths about India from her 6-week solo journey

Travel vlogger Wiktoria spent six weeks travelling solo across various parts of India. Based on her journey and experiences, she shared 10 honest truths she learned about the country with her Instagram family, offering a personal and unfiltered look at what it's like to explore India on your own. Travel vlogger Wiktoria shares honest truths about solo journey through India. (Freepik)

1. Serious trash problem

"It's not a lie, I saw lots of people throwing garbage right on the street," Wiktoria wrote. Littering was one of the first things she noticed and found hard to ignore, especially in more crowded areas.

2. Your budget shapes your experience

According to her, money can significantly affect your comfort level while travelling through India. "Money can buy you comfort and distance from the side of India many tourists don't want to see," she explained, pointing to the stark contrasts in accommodations and surroundings.

3. Best transport system

Wiktoria praised India's intercity travel setup, especially the accessibility of sleeper buses. "You can easily buy a bus ticket one day in advance… with multiple options daily. Easy to book online and very comfy," she says.

4. Incredibly rich in culture

Every city felt like a new world. "Different vibe, different architecture, its own story," she wrote, emphasising how diverse and dynamic India felt with every stop.

5. You're often seen as a walking wallet

One of the downsides she noted was constant pressure from street vendors and touts. "Every time you step outside, people stop you, even when you clearly say no. They just don't let you go. It gets exhausting."

6. You have to be extra careful

Wiktoria highlighted the need for caution, especially as a solo female traveller. The attention can be overwhelming and made it hard for her to fully relax while exploring.

7. The best yoga

As the birthplace of yoga, India lived up to its spiritual reputation. "You can explore and experience all its various forms," she noted, from traditional ashrams to modern classes.

8. Incredible natural beauty

From lush greenery to deserts and mountains, India's landscapes left a lasting impression. Wiktoria found herself constantly amazed by the diversity of natural sights across regions.

9. Lots of animals everywhere

Whether it's cows in the streets, monkeys on rooftops, or dogs curled up on sidewalks, animals are a regular and expected part of public life in India.

10. Different prices for foreigners

Wiktoria noticed that foreign tourists are often charged more at tourist sites and services. "Sometimes it's even 10x more, I couldn't afford some of them," she said, calling it a frustrating part of the experience.

"India is amazing, but it's one of the toughest countries I've ever travelled to," she concluded.