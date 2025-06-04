10 million tourists visited Asia’s ‘most-loved country’ in Q1; more than Thailand, Indonesia

More than 10.1 million foreign tourists visited Asia’s ‘most loved country’ in the first quarter of 2025, helping it edge past favourites like Thailand and Indonesia. Malaysia's tourist arrivals topped that of favourite holiday destinations like Thailand and Singapore, making it the most-visited Asian country in Q1, according to Malaysia Tourism data quoted by VN Express. Asia's 'most-loved' country received 10.1 million foreign tourists in Q1 of 2025.

Malaysia: Most-loved country in Asia

American finance website Insider Monkey named Malaysia as the most-loved Asian country of 2024. On its website, Insider Monkey noted that Malaysia “ranks high on all metrics considered in our research.”

It added that Malaysia is known for its stunning beaches and city life, as well as for its friendly locals and rich culture.

Tourism in Malaysia

Malaysia received over 10.1 million foreign tourists in quarter 1 of 2025, driven by visa relaxations for many countries.

In contrast, 9.55 million foreign tourists visited Thailand, making it the second most visited Asian country in the first quarter of 2025. Vietnam ranked third with 6 million and Singapore fourth with 4.3 million foreign tourists.

Malaysia recently extended visa exemption for Chinese visitors. Indian tourists can also enter Malaysia visa-free till 2026.

Arrivals from Singapore made up the bulk of Malaysia’s foreign tourists - according to VN Express, more than 4.9 million people from Singapore visited Malaysia in 2025 Q1. This was followed by 1.12 visitors from China and 1.08 million from Indonesia.

Tourism in Southeast Asia

Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia are three of Southeast Asia's most popular tourist destinations. While Thailand is extremely popular for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife and affordability, Malaysia is considered more family-friendly and orderly.

Tourism in Indonesia is dominated by Bali, an island known for its stunning natural beauty, temples and rich culture.

