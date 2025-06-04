Malaysia rejects Pakistan’s ‘Islamic solidarity’ attempt to derail Indian delegation’s visit: Report

In what can be termed a significant diplomatic setback for Islamabad, Malaysia reportedly refused to entertain Pakistan’s last-minute request to sabotage the Indian diplomatic delegation's Kuala Lumpur visit. All-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha meets with Malaysian officials on Monday.(ANI)

Pakistani embassy urged Malaysian officials to cancel the Indian delegation's programmes led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, but this did not work, and the delegation received full support, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

The concerned delegation comprised JP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, CPM's John Brittas, Congress's Salman Khurshid and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

According to the report, Pakistan lobbied local officials in Malaysia, invoking Islamic solidarity and raising the Kashmir issue to block the Indian delegation's efforts. But Malaysian authorities refused to be swayed, and all of the delegation’s programmes went ahead as planned.

Apart from Malaysia, the delegation's tour includes stops in Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development.

The mission was aimed at spotlighting Pakistan’s alleged support for terror groups and briefing regional partners on India’s counter-terrorism operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor.

Sanjay Jha on his delegation's performance

After concluding their multi-nation visit, the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha departed for India on Tuesday, emphasising that they are going back "very satisfied" and the job that the Indian Government entrusted to them was accomplished to a "great extent". They arrived in Delhi later.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi asserted that the purpose of their visit has been fulfilled.

"I would say that I feel very much enriched at the end of 13 days of massive touring in five countries. We started the tour on the 21st of May, and today is the 3rd of June, and we are heading towards India. Going to India is very much welcome for all of us. We are looking forward to going to our motherland. But I would say that the purpose with which we had come has been fulfilled in my mind," she said.