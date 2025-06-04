YouTuber Jasbir Singh tried to delete digital traces after Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest. What Punjab Police revealed

Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber from Punjab arrested for his alleged involvement in an espionage network connected to Pakistani intelligence and terror-linked operatives, maintained close contact with Haryana-based influencer Jyoti Malhotra, the police said. Jyoti Malhotra was earlier arrested on similar charges. Punjab resident Jasbir Singh runs YouTube chanel Jaan Mahal.

Following Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest, Jasbir Singh attempted to delete all digital traces of his communication with foreign handlers, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar district, who operates a YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', was found to be associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), Gaurav Yadav said.

"Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called 'Jaan Mahal', has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network," the Punjab DGP said in a post on X.

He also maintained contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national who was expelled as an official of the Pakistan High Commission, Yadav posted.

"Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny," he added.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali. "Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators, he added.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?