Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh arrested over ‘spying’ for Pakistan, has links with Jyoti Malhotra

The Punjab Police has unearthed a major espionage network with suspected links to Pakistan-based handlers and terror outfits, arresting Rupnagar-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh. Acting on intelligence, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has launched a detailed investigation into the activities of Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal". YouTubers Jasbir Singh and Jyoti Malhotra

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, saying, “Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, SSOC Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, Rupnagar.”

“Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the #Pakistan National Day event in #Delhi on Danish’s invitation, where he met Pakistani #Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny,” the Punjab top cop posted.

After Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest, Jasbir tried to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection, Gaurav Yadav said, adding that an FIR has been registered at SSOC in Mohali in this matter.

“Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators. @PunjabPoliceInd reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security and neutralizing all threats posed by such anti-national elements,” he said.

Jyoti Malhotra was among the 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past three weeks on suspicion of espionage, with investigators suspecting the presence of a Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

The Hisar native ran a YouTube channel – "Travel with JO". She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension recently and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hisar police had said no evidence had emerged to indicate Jyoti Malhotra had access to any military or defence-related information.

But she was definitely in contact with some people, knowing that they were Pakistani intelligence operatives, they had said.

Police officials said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani high commission, since November 2023. India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau, and military intelligence officials have also questioned Malhotra.

Investigations have revealed that she visited Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and some other countries.

She was also allegedly in touch with Danish during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, they had said.