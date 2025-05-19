Two arrested for spying for Pakistan’s ISI in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

In a significant counter-espionage operation, Gurdaspur Police have thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. Punjab Police have thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information from Gurdaspur.

“On May 15, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to Operation Sindoor, including troop movement and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI,” Yadav posted on X.

“Acting swiftly, the police arrested both suspects. Forensic examination of their mobile phones confirmed the intelligence inputs. The police team has also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession,” he said.

The DGP said preliminary findings establish that the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian armed forces.

The FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at Dorangla police station.

The investigation continues and more disclosures are expected as the probe deepens, the police said.

“Punjab Police stands strong with the Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action,” Yadav added.

On May 8, Malerkotla residents Guzala and Yameen Mohammad were arrested for their involvement in espionage activities linked to Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. DGP Yadav said the two had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for sharing sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements. Both have been booked under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Official Secret Act at Police Station City-1, Malerkotla.

In neighbouring Haryana, several individuals, including travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra in Hisar, have been arrested for espionage activities for Pakistan. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said the crackdown was the result of increased vigilance and surveillance across the state in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.