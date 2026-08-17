Bar council cannot run law college it regulates, Prashant Bhushan tells Supreme Court

The Bar Council of India (BCI) being a regulatory body cannot run a law college, advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday told the Supreme Court, in an apparent reference to the BCI’s plan of setting up an academy for lawyers in Goa. BJP MP and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. (Sansad TV)

"Bar Council cannot run a law college. In fact, we are filing a petition regarding that - that the Bar Council cannot run a law college. That they are regulating these law colleges and they are running a law college," Bhushan told the top court, according to Bar and Bench.

The advocate made the comment while arguing a different case – challenging the validity of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

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He did not provide any specific details but appeared to refer to BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s recent announcement that the body will set up an academy for lawyers at its India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) campus in Goa.

According to PTI, Bhushan was arguing on a conflict arising on account of the fact that members of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) are appointed on the recommendation of a selection panel formed by the Atomic Energy Commission (which operates nuclear power plants). Due to this conflict, the purpose of having an independent regulatory board is defeated, he said.

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The advocate then drew a parallel, saying the BCI is running a law college even though it has regulatory power over law colleges.

On August 9, Mishra said the BCI seeks to set up a National Legal Academy (NLA) for lawyers at the BCI Trust-run IIULER campus in Goa.

“Young lawyers from all over the country will come to gain training at the academy. It will be compulsory training for all lawyers. It will be a 10 days or a two-week course. All the students of IIULER will also get the opportunity to interact with honourable judges, trainers, noted professors and senior advocates,” Mishra had said, according to the legal news website.

Also Read | ‘Sincerely regret, apologise’: Bar Council chief to students after CJI Kant's rap amid NALSAR row

The BCI was recently involved in a controversy after it ordered a halt on the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, only to backtrack hours later. The order was issued amid an inquiry into a campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the university’s convocation.

CJI Kant, however, came down hard on the regulatory body for its intervention in the matter. Mishra later apologised to the students, saying he sincerely regretted if anything connected with the controversy, including his words or letter, had hurt their feelings.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has now objected to Mishra and CJI Kant attending the institute’s convocation.